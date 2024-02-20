The Ridge Cottonwood Receives 2024 Customer Experience Award From Pinnacle Quality Insight An HCP Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Senior Living Community earns 2 national awards for Activities and Dining

- Klint Burningham, The Ridge Cottonwood's Executive DirectorSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ridge Cottonwood Receives 2024 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight – An HCP CompanyThe Ridge Cottonwood is thrilled to announce that it has received a 2024 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight. This recognizes The Ridge Cottonwood's outstanding performance in two categories; Dining and Activities; and solidifies their position in the top echelon of care providers nationwide.“We're excited to congratulate The Ridge Cottonwood, for their well-deserved achievement on earning a Customer Experience Award” says Bud Meadows, HCP's CEO.“It's wonderful to see the hard work that The Ridge Cottonwood is putting in to provide high-quality care-their effort isn't going unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential new clients and caregivers.”Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award signifies that The Ridge Cottonwood has consistently ranked within the top 15% of care providers across the nation over the past 12 months. This achievement underscores their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to residents and their families.“We're very proud to be recognized by our residents and families as being the best of the best in both Dining and Activities,” said Klint Burningham, The Ridge Cottonwood's Executive Director.Throughout the year 2023, The Ridge Cottonwood engaged residents and their families in monthly telephone interviews. These conversations included open-ended questions and ratings across various categories. The Ridge Cottonwood used this feedback to drive continuous improvement in their care.“We believe that winning the Pinnacle Customer Experience award for these two categories reflects the unparalleled vibrancy of our Community and proof of our ongoing commitment to consistently craft an experience seniors can't get anywhere else,” added Burningham.To find out more about The Ridge Cottonwood's commitment to excellence, please visit or call 801.947.7400Media Contact: Robb YagminPhone: 913.908.0028Email: ...###About The Ridge Senior LivingFor nearly ten years, the award-winning Communities of The Ridge Senior Living have served Salt Lake City- and Denver-area older adults and their families with quality care from its independent living, assisted living and memory support experiences. The Ridge Communities are privately owned and purposely designed to reflect the best of its local surroundings and to become a seamless expression of the land they live on. For more information, visit .About Pinnacle Quality InsightPinnacle Quality Insight, acquired by HCP in 2023, is a customer satisfaction measurement firm with an extensive 26-year history in senior care and senior living, conducts over 150,000 phone surveys annually. Working with more than 2,500 care providers across all 50 US states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, Pinnacle is a trusted authority in recognizing excellence. For more information, visit .

