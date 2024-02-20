Kremlin Slams Yulia Navalnaya's Claims On Husband's Death, Says Accusations ‘Unfounded, Vulgar’

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kremlin reacted to Yulia Navalnaya's first address after her husband Alexei Navalny's death on Friday. They refuted the accusations made by Yulia over Putin's role in the death of another Russian opposition leader. Kremlin termed the claims 'Unfounded, Vulgar' and also slammed the European Union.

The world was shocked to hear about Alexei Navalny's death which came as a surprise to many Western leaders. However, looking at the long list of Kremlin critics and their deaths, Alexei Navalny's case serves as just another Russian opposition leader being permanently silenced.

The body of the prominent Russian face has not been released yet even after three days of the death which raises further suspicion of a cover-up. Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Alexei Navalny in her first public address accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating the death of her husband.

She said,“I will continue Alexei Navalny's work. I want to live in a free Russia, I want to build a free Russia. I call on you to stand with me. To share not only grief and endless pain. I ask you to share with me the rage. The fury, anger, and hatred for those who dare to kill our future. I shouldn't have been in this place, I shouldn't be recording this video. There should have been another person in my place. But that person was killed by Vladimir Putin.”

The Kremlin in response revealed,“Of course, these are absolutely unfounded and vulgar accusations against the head of the Russian state. But taking into account that Yulia Navalnaya was widowed just days ago, I will not comment.”

Yulia Navalnaya was invited to the Munich conference right after the death of her husband. She met a range of European Union leaders at the summit as the EU as a united force has asked for an international investigation into Alexei Navalny's death. Kremlin slammed the EU revealing“We do not accept such demands in general, all the more so from Mr Borrell.”