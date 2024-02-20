Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant Won't Be Wicketkeeping In IPL 2024, To Focus On Captaincy And Batting: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rishabh Pant is set to undergo a change in his role for the upcoming IPL 2024. Instead of taking on the wicketkeeping duties, he will focus on his batting prowess while also shouldering the responsibility of leading the Delhi Capitals as their captain. This strategic shift in Pant's role is expected to bring a new dynamic to the team, he is still not fully recovered from his accident and will look to take the keeping duties from the 2025 season.

Rishabh Pant's recovery journey post a near-fatal accident in 2022 is displaying promising signs, raising optimism about his potential participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In the most recent development, Pant actively participated in a warm-up game in Alur, near Bengaluru, showcasing positive indicators of his rehabilitation. This match marks Pant's return to competitive cricket after a considerable hiatus.

Insiders from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and his IPL franchise have hinted at the likelihood of the 26-year-old cricketer leading the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Notably, Pant will exclusively play as a batter, with another player assuming the wicketkeeping responsibilities for the team.

Reports affirm that Pant's mobility remains unimpeded, with sources confirming his ability to run and bat with the same agility and freedom as before the December 2022 accident that kept him sidelined for nearly 15 months. Currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Pant also received treatment in London last month, facilitated by the BCCI.

An air of optimism surrounds Pant's potential IPL involvement, contingent upon clearance from the NCA authorities. While the Delhi Capitals franchise expresses confidence in Pant's leadership, they have chosen another player for wicketkeeping duties. In Pant's absence, David Warner led the team in the previous IPL season.

The IPL schedule remains pending, awaiting the announcement of general election dates by the Election Commission of India. The BCCI tentatively contemplates commencing the IPL on March 22 or 23, with the tournament scheduled to conclude on May 26, a Sunday.

Rishabh Pant's progress in recovery and the prospect of his return to competitive cricket mark a significant milestone, generating enthusiasm among fans and stakeholders as anticipation builds for IPL 2024.

