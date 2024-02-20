Elon Musk Gives Update On Neuralink's 1St Patient, Says 'Able To Move Mouse Around Screen By Just Thinking'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The first human patient implanted with a brain-chip from Neuralink appears to have fully recovered and is able to control a computer mouse using their thoughts, the startup's founder Elon Musk said.

"The patient is making good progress and appears to have fully recovered, with no side effects that we are aware of," Elon Musk stated during a Spaces event on social networking platform X. He further added, "Patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking."

According to Elon Musk, Neuralink is currently attempting to elicit from the patient as many mouse button presses as feasible. After being granted permission to begin recruiting participants for a human trial in September, the company successfully implanted a chip in its first human patient last month.

According to Neuralink, the project use a robot to surgically implant a brain-computer interface device in a part of the brain that regulates movement intention. The ultimate objective, according to Neuralink, is to allow users to manipulate a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.

With Neuralink, Elon Musk hopes to realize his lofty goals of enabling quick surgical placements of his chip devices to cure illnesses such as obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia.

Neuralink, which was estimated to be worth $5 billion in the previous year, has frequently been the target of criticism for its safety procedures. According to a report from last month, the company was penalized for breaking hazardous material transportation regulations set forth by the US Department of Transportation.