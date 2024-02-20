Gulveer Singh Disqualified For Lane Infringement, Loses 3000M Gold At Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's Gulveer Singh faced a setback at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran as he was disqualified for a 'lane infringement,' resulting in the loss of his men's 3000m gold medal. Initially, Gulveer had clocked an impressive 8 minutes 07.48 seconds, securing the top position on the podium in the non-Olympic event. However, a late-night appeal by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was rejected following the disqualification.

The decision, based on lane infringement, was upheld by the jury despite AFI's protest. The coach accompanying the team confirmed, "The jury said they have enough evidence to conclude that Gulveer made lane infringement." Technical rules 17.2 and 17.3 provide guidelines for lane infringement, determining the circumstances under which an athlete may be disqualified.

Keneshbekov Nursultan of Kyrgyzstan, initially finishing second, was awarded the gold with a time of 8:08. Iran's Jalil Naseri (8:09.39) claimed the silver, and Kazakhstan's Frolovskiy (8:17.17) secured the bronze.

Despite the setback, India concluded their campaign with three gold and one silver medals. Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, and Harmilan Bains (1500m) had secured gold medals on the first day, with Toor and Yarraji breaking their own national records. Ankita added to India's tally with a silver in the women's 3000m race on Monday.

