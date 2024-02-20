Farmers Gear Up With Modified Machinery To Resume ‘Dilli Chalo’ Protest On February 21 (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A day after declining the Centre's offer of a five-year contract to purchase maize, cotton, and three different types of pulses at the former MSP, farmers are getting ready for the "Dilli Chalo" march at the Shambhu border. Earlier on Monday evening, the farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had announced its decision to resume their march to the national capital from February 21.

Poclain machines have arrived at the border to breach the police barriers, with preparations well underway. Because of this, the atmosphere at the locations is more akin to a fair, with farmers and people from many backgrounds congregating there to catch a look of the machine. Thick iron sheets have been placed over the poclain machine cabin to shield it from rubber bullets and tear gas shells.

They additionally modified tractors to smash through police and security barricades as necessary, however more of these equipment are anticipated to reach protesting farmers shortly.

During a news conference on Monday, Jagjit Singh Dallewal of SKM noted that the government's ideas would not help the farmers. In addition to declaring the farmers' intention to carry on with their protest, he had charged the administration with attempting to reframe and soften their demands. Additionally, he had stated that farmers would only accept the "C-2 plus 50%" MSP formula, which is in line with the recommendations made in the Swaminathan Commission report.