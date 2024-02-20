Ultimate Adventure: Pangong Hosts World’S Highest Frozen Lake Marathon (PHOTOS)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Organized by ASFL with support from the Ladakh administration and Indian Army's 14 Corps, the event aimed to raise awareness about melting Himalayan glaciers and promote winter tourism in Changthang.



The second edition of the Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon, touted as "the world's highest frozen lake marathon," was successfully conducted on February 20, 2024. Organized by the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh (ASFL) with support from the Administration Union Territory of Ladakh and the 14 Corps of the Indian Army, the event witnessed the participation of 120 runners from seven different countries in two categories -- 10Km and 21Km.

The event saw the presence of Sports Secretary Ravinder Kumar as the chief guest, accompanied by Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin. The primary objective of the marathon was to raise awareness about the rapid melting of Himalayan glaciers, titled "The Last Run," signifying the potential final run on the frozen Pangong Lake due to the impacts of global warming. Additionally, the run aimed to promote winter tourism in regions like Changthang.

Residents from Pangong's areas, including Maan, Merak, Spangmik, and Phobrang, actively participated in the event and showcased various cultural performances. Conducted amidst heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures dropping to minus 15 degrees Celsius, the marathon attained the distinction of being one of the toughest marathons globally, set at an altitude of 14,273 feet.

The event prioritized participant safety, with medical teams and hot water points stationed at 5-kilometre intervals, accompanied by ambulance services throughout the event. Participants were advised to equip themselves with essentials such as head torches, warm jackets, and raincoats to endure the challenging conditions.

Demonstrating a commitment to sustainability, the event adhered to a plastic-free approach, ensuring no use of plastic water bottles or waste-generating products during the proceedings. Organizers emphasized the unifying power of sports in bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds to address larger issues such as the climate crisis.

Frozen lake marathons have gained global recognition as thrilling adventure activities, with events like the Icebug Frozen Lake Marathon in Norway. Running in winter presents inherent challenges, but doing so on a frozen lake adds an extra layer of excitement for adventurers from across the country and the world.