Spotted: Kareena Kapoor To Ranbir Kapoor; Celebs Elevate Style Game


2/20/2024 2:00:28 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sunil Shetty to others were spotted throughout the day in the city. Let's check out their pictures

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit looked elegant as she was draped in a white saree on the sets of Dance Deewane 4

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar was spotted at the airport in a white long slit outfit and blue jeans

Ranbir Kapoor

Manushi ChhillarRanbir Kapoor looked dapper in a blue t-shirt and cream pants as he arrived on the sets of Dance Deewane 4

Suriya

Actor Suriya was seen with his son at Khar wearing a black t-shirt and pants

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Both went off to Goa to attend Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's wedding

Sunil Shetty

Bollywood star Sunil Shetty was spotted in style at the Mumbai airport. He was spotted in white pants and a comfy t-shirt

Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted posing with Neha Dhupia. Kareena will be seen in the upcoming episode of Neha's chat show No Filter Neha

Arjun Rampal

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was clicked outside the Mumbai airport in style. He was seen posing for the cameras

