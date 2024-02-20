Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Smartphone Operation For Motorists (PHO-3045)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to provide drivers with a much safer and more convenient means of texting, calling, checking emails, and using GPS while traveling," said an inventor, from Chandler, Ariz., "so I invented the MULTIFUNCTIONAL REARVIEW MIRROR. My design would minimize distractions for the driver so accidents are avoided."

The patent-pending invention provides improved smartphone operation for motorists. In doing so, it eliminates the need to grasp the steering wheel in one hand and hold a smartphone in the other to reference the GPS or texts. As a result, it increases safety, convenience, communication and control. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-PHO-3045, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

