IT-Conductor Joins AWS ISV Workload Migration Program

- Linh Nguyen, CEO and Co-founder of IT-ConductorCUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IT-Conductor proudly announces its participation in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Workload Migration Program, a program that supports AWS Partner Network (APN) members with a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering on AWS, to drive and deliver workload migrations.Through its participation in the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program, IT-Conductor is poised to empower organizations to embark on transformative journeys toward the cloud. By leveraging the robust infrastructure and innovative services offered by AWS, IT-Conductor enables seamless migration, optimization, and management of workloads, driving efficiency and unlocking new possibilities for growth.At the core of this achievement lies a shared commitment to revolutionizing Application Performance Monitoring (APM) , a critical component in ensuring the smooth operation of IT ecosystems. For organizations whose operations rely heavily on the seamless performance of applications and systems, the impact of APM cannot be overstated. Overall, IT-Conductor's cloud-based APM platform is designed to provide users with unparalleled visibility into their applications, ensuring that they can keep them running optimally at all times.“Joining the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program marks a pivotal milestone for IT-Conductor, reflecting our unwavering dedication to empowering organizations on their cloud migration journeys,” said Linh Nguyen, CEO and Co-founder of IT-Conductor.In addition to its participation in the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program, IT-Conductor has achieved several significant milestones that underscore its commitment to innovation and excellence in IT management.In 2023, IT-Conductor achieved AWS Migration and Modernization Competency status , which helps customers identify industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migrating and modernizing applications. That same year, IT-Conductor's dedication to pioneering solutions in the realm of APM was recognized with the securing of a patent for its innovative APM solution . With the issuance of this patent, IT-Conductor empowers organizations to stay ahead of the curve and ensure top performance from their application.About IT-ConductorTMIT-Conductor is a patented, fully managed Software-as-a-Service automation platform for remote agentless monitoring, performance management, and IT operations for SAP solutions. When automating application performance management, global enterprise customers gained a valuable global remote trusted advisor for the entire SAP ecosystem, focusing on IT Operations and Process Automation (Application, Database, OS, Cloud Infrastructure), Application, IT, and Security Monitoring (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Enterprise Service Management (Application Health, SLA management, Service Desk), and Real-time Reporting and Analytics (Performance Intelligence).To learn more about IT-Conductor, visit our website at

