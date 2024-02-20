California Environmental Voters Endorses Rusty Hicks For State Assembly (AD-2)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EnviroVoters endorsement comes as Hicks' campaign continues to gain critical momentum, fueled by support from local and statewide leaders and organizations.

- EnviroVoters Sr. Political & Organizing Director, Mike YoungARCATA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today the Rusty Hicks for State Assembly Campaign is proud to announce an endorsement from California Environmental Voters (EnviroVoters). Hicks is committed to protecting the water, air, forests and coastline of the 2nd Assembly District.“California Environmental Voters is proud to endorse Rusty Hicks for State Assembly,” said EnviroVoters Sr. Political & Organizing Director, Mike Young.“Rusty's environmental leadership has been critical to helping California continue its natural legacy, and he has a deep commitment to protect and preserve the North Coast's natural beauty and address the impacts of climate change. We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to build a clean energy future.”Oil investors who control $300 million in oil stocks and a controversial developer are funding the false attack ads against Rusty Hicks on behalf of one of his opponents.To protect California's air, land, water, and future, EnviroVoters organize voters, elect and train climate champion candidates, push climate solutions to the forefront of public discourse, and hold lawmakers accountable to take bold policy action.EnviroVoters endorsement comes as Rusty's campaign continues to gain critical momentum, fueled by the broad support from both local and statewide leaders and organizations. For a full list of endorsements, click here .

