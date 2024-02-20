Creta World Opens Registration For Web3 Gamefi Incubation Program With Yoshiki Okamoto

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates-- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) – Creta has launched the latest project by game producer Yoshiki Okamoto, known for his work on Street Fighter 2 and the mobile game Monster Strike, as the first project in CRETA NEXUS, an incubation program for projects developing entertainment content. They have started accepting applications for the information session event for applicants.Yoshiki Okamoto's project page is now open! The project details are...'private'!The support application page for the new project led by Yoshiki Okamoto, the first project of CRETA NEXUS, has been revealed. Although the specifics of the project are intentionally kept confidential, Yoshiki Okamoto's message video hints at keywords such as "enjoying the tension" and "everyone can clear it," suggesting a focus on creating an engaging experience. Additionally, there's mention of potential plans to incorporate eSports elements into the project.Now Accepting Registration for the Information Session EventRegistration for the limited information session event for applicants is now open on the project support application page. At this event, details of the project that are currently hidden will be explained and proposed by Yoshiki Okamoto himself. There are no announcements regarding distribution plans, and the only way to access information about the current project is by participating in this event.Moreover, the number of participants is limited to approximately 100 individuals. If the number of applicants exceeds the number of available spots, the selection procedure and other details will be announced on the support application page.What is known about CRETA NEXUSCRETA NEXUS is a support program where creators can propose their projects to the world and solicit development support from a broad global network. Project backers are entitled to rewards such as early access, limited editions, game items, and revenue-based benefits from the project.The incubation in CRETA NEXUS operates on an all-or-nothing basis, meaning success or failure is determined by whether the set fundraising goal is achieved within the specified period. Project support is only established if the target amount is reached during the fundraising period, and transactions with backers occur. Additionally, funding is primarily conducted using CRETA tokens.“I recently learned about the NEXUS program from CRETA. I'm intrigued by this unique initiative within the cryptocurrency platform, which allows for challenging endeavors that may not be feasible on conventional gaming platforms. It's evident from CRETA's team that they prioritize the fun and excitement of gaming. Therefore, I've decided to propose my project, which I've secretly planned and which could potentially be one of the culminations of my game development career. I'm excited about the possibilities and eagerly anticipate the support and expectations from everyone involved.” – commented Yoshiki OkamotoAbout CRETACRETA, headquartered in Dubai, is an enterprise developing a next-generation entertainment platform. Through operation on the highly scalable and high-performance public blockchain 'Locus Chain', it dramatically reduces server costs and provides an extensive Web3 platform consisting of four main components:.CRETA Multiverse – Infinitely expandable metaverse assets.CRETA Game Platform – Offering a variety of Web2 and Web3 games.CRETA Studio – Supporting high-quality game and content production.CRETA SuperClub – A Web3 community platform connecting the entire CRETA ecosystem( Further Details: )About Yoshiki Okamoto.OKAKICHI SDN. BHD. Director・Game Producer.JAPAN GAME CULTURE FOUNDATION. Executive Director.Deluxe Games Sdn. Bhd. Game Producer.Cave Interactive Co Ltd. Non-Executive DirectorYoshiki Okamoto, originally from Ehime Prefecture, has left an indelible mark on the gaming industry. In the early '90s, he sparked an unprecedented surge in the world of competitive fighting games with "Street Fighter II." His influence extended beyond that title, as he played a pivotal role in the creation of blockbuster games such as "Resident Evil" and "Monster Hunter." Notably, he was also involved in the development of "Monster Strike," a massively popular smartphone app game.In November 2017, Okamoto assumed the role of executive director at the Japan Game Culture Promotion Foundation. In this capacity, he actively supported young, emerging game creators, nurturing their talents and guiding them in the gaming world.In 2018, he embarked on a new chapter in his career, relocating to Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and adopting innovative approaches to game development.On February 22, 2018, he launched "Kingdom Ran - The Road to Unification," a game that received widespread acclaim.Okamoto ventured into content creation on YouTube, establishing the " Yoshiki Okamoto Gamech(岡本吉起 ゲームch)" channel in April 2020. Through this platform, he shares intriguing stories from his past, including the challenges he faced and the essential ingredients for creating hit games.

