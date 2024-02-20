SANTA BARBARA SYMPHONY RETURNS TO THE GRANADA WITH A FAMILY FRIENDLY OSCAR® CELEBRATION ON MARCH 16 AND 17

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Symphony to Play Live Music from Gone with the Wind, The Wizard of Oz, and more on The Granada Theatre Stage with Classic Film Scenes on a Giant Screen

- Kathryn Martin, President & CEO of The Santa Barbara Symphony. SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the heels of the 96th Academy Awards, the Santa Barbara Symphony is keeping the OSCAR® buzz going with its family-friendly concert: An OSCAR® Celebration: Favorite Film Clips with Live Orchestra. Classic Film and Classical Music fans alike will experience the glamor and nostalgia of Hollywood's Golden Age with The Santa Barbara Symphony at The Granada Theatre on March 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. and March 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. Iconic film scenes will be presented on a giant screen with The Symphony on stage playing live to films like Gone with the Wind, An American in Paris, The Wizard of Oz, and more.“The Symphony is back at The Granada Theatre and the community will relive the memories of iconic movies on the big screen while enjoying the indelible symphonic soundtracks as the orchestra performs live on stage," said Kathryn Martin, President & CEO of The Santa Barbara Symphony.“The dynamic and internationally renowned Maestro Constantine Kitsopoulos will guest conduct this exciting OSCAR® celebration,” Martin added.RepertoireErich Wolfgang Korngold | The Adventures of Robin HoodMax Steiner | Gone with the WindMiklos Rozsa | Ben-HurBernard Hermann | Citizen KaneGeorge Gershwin | An American in ParisHerbert Stothart | The Wizard of OzThe ArtistConstantine Kitsopoulos, Guest Conductor - Constantine Kitsopoulos is known for his ability to work in many different genres and settings. He is equally at home with opera, symphonic repertoire, film with live orchestra, music theater, and composition. His work has taken him all over the world where he has conducted the major orchestras of North America, the Hong Kong Philharmonic, and the Tokyo Philharmonic. In addition, he is the Music Director of the Festival of the Arts Boca and General Director of Chatham Opera. He is the General Director of the New York Grand Opera and is working with the company to bring opera, free and open to the public, back to New York's Central Park.Tickets for this event and upcoming performances are on sale now and can be purchased in-person, online, or by calling the Granada Theatre box office at (805) 899-2222 or visiting TheSymphony .About The Santa Barbara SymphonyNow in its 71st year, The Santa Barbara Symphony delivers artistic excellence, outstanding music education stewardship and programming, and community collaboration – all through symphonic music. Under the artistic leadership of Maestro Nir Kabaretti as Music & Artistic Director since 2006, The Symphony is one of the region's premier cultural institutions. Through his charismatic leadership, this globally admired conductor and Santa Barbara resident invigorates audiences and musicians alike through his passion, creativity, and vast experience. As the only music education program tied to a professional symphony orchestra in the region, The Symphony serves more than 4,000 students annually throughout Santa Barbara County. While The Symphony continues to evolve, bringing joy, engagement, and connection remain steadfast pillars of its mission and were evident in the organization's ability to thrive during the pandemic including the historic announcement that board chair Janet Garufis and President & CEO Kathryn R Martin join Nir Kabaretti in making a five-year commitment to serve in their roles. For more information, visit TheSymphony.###

