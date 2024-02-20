Rashly-Driven Truck Hits Flyover Railing In Delhi, One Dead

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) A man sitting on the passenger side of a truck died after the rashly-driven vehicle lost control and collided with the railing on a flyover in south Delhi on Tuesday , police said.

The deceased was identified as Hansram, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the vehicle's door on the passenger side got detached and fell off the flyover, while Hansram also got trapped between the railing and the truck.

A police official said information regarding the incident was received at Badarpur Police Station and a police team sent to the spot and found the accident-struck vehicle.

"On inquiry, it was revealed that Hansram had been injured and subsequently shifted to Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar. Also present at the scene were the driver of the truck, Prem, and Hansram's brother, Aniket," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said.

Aniket was questioned regarding the incident, and the crime team was also called to inspect and photograph both the accident site (near TKD metro station flyover) and the truck.

They collected the exhibits and the truck was taken into police custody, while Aniket and Prem were brought to the police station, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, information was received from the hospital that Hansram had been declared dead upon arrival.

In his statement, the deceased's brother that on Monday night, the three of them were travelling in the vehicle from Faridabad to Tonika City. "Prem was driving, Hansram was seated on the conductor's side, and I was in the middle. Despite our requests, Prem was driving at a high speed due to the absence of traffic on the road. Around 11:45 pm, as we approached the Tughlakabad Metro Station flyover, another vehicle overtook us abruptly," he said.

Due to the high speed, Prem lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit the railing on the flyover, resulting in Hansram being critically injured as he was stuck between the railing and vehicle, he added.

"Upon inquiry, it came to light that auto driver named Kunj Vihari, a resident of Badarpur, was under the flyover where the incident occurred. He heard the sound of the accident and saw some parts of the gate of the vehicle also fall down from the flyover," the DCP. said

The auto driver shared the information with the picket staff at Sarita Vihar Metro Station and the police team stationed there intercepted the offending vehicle, he added.

