Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cholesterol Testing (PHO-3032)

"My wife checks her glucose level three times a day and has a nurse who visits to check her INR levels once a week. I thought there should be a simple way for my wife to check both levels together," said an inventor, from Laveen, Ariz., "so I invented the BLOOD METER. My design allows you to monitor glucose and INR levels with one convenient unit."

The invention provides an effective way to monitor blood glucose levels as well as INR levels within the home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using separate monitors or meters. As a result, it enhances safety and efficiency and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for diabetics who are taking blood thinners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.



