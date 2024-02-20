(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.1% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 23.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The growing adoption of AI, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to drive long-term growth in the market. The pandemic has tipped the scale in favor of AI, with its applications expanding across various sectors. In the competitive scenario, players worldwide exhibit varying degrees of market presence, categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

AI, a transformative force enabled by various technologies, continues to be on an upward trend, offering a host of compelling benefits across social media platforms. However, its deployment poses enormous challenges, including limitations that indicate the need for human intervention in certain contexts.

Despite challenges, AI's role in social media remains pivotal, offering a bundle of opportunities for content generation and engagement. The pandemic has significantly impacted the market, presenting both challenges and opportunities for AI applications in social media.

Market analysis by technology, enterprise size, and application, along with regional insights, provides a comprehensive understanding of the AI landscape in social media. Recent market activity reflects ongoing innovation and adaptation to evolving consumer needs and technological advancements. As AI continues to reshape the social media landscape, stakeholders are poised to capitalize on its vast potential for growth and transformation.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $786.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.6% CAGR

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media market in the U.S. is estimated at US$786.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.5% and 18.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Social Media Trends Creating Perfect Landscape for Artificial Intelligence

AI Provides Real Time Information to Target Audience

Digital Capabilities for Social Media Platforms Move to Next Level with AI

Factors Making AI a Powerful Buzz in Social Media Domain

Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Benefit Demand for AI

Accelerating AI Growth Backed by Future Secure Digital Infrastructure

Demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning Gains Momentum

Big Data Overload Accelerates Content Chaos Challenge Amid Rising Need for Information Governance (IG)

Increasing investments and R&D in AI Start-Ups to Jack up Market Demand

AI Technology's Huge Impact on Social Media Attracts Big Tech Companies for Long Term Investments

AI / ML Offers Significant ROI Possibilities for Enterprises

Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence Leads to Regulation Concern in Enterprises

Purpose-Built AI Infrastructure Gaining Importance in Modern Enterprises

Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer Experiences in Marketing Applications

Generative AI Gains Traction in Various Sales and Marketing Functions

Gen Z Executives Are More Inclined to Adopt GAI Compared to Their Millennial and Gen X Counterparts

AI Enables Availability of Effective Data for Public Health Services

eCommerce Explodes Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity for Social Media AI

Robust Growth of Online Learning/e-Learning Strengthens the Business Case for Social Media AI

Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning & Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships

Emerging Digital Advertising & Marketing Challenges Call for Swift Action from Brands

Emphasis on Social Advertising

Notable Technology Trends in Digital Advertising Market

AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right Marketing Content

Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity for Digital Advertisers

Social Commerce Through Social Media Platforms

IT Infrastructure Management Realm Emerges as Next Destination for AI Technologies

Industry Collaboration with AI & ML Solutions to Optimize Digital Transformation Strategies

New and Improved Concepts in ML and AI take Stage

Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present Significant Growth Potential

Deep Learning & ML-Based Tools Fuel Self-Service Automation

Millennials Emerge as Key Demographic for Social Media AI Market Challenges of Artificial Intelligence and Social Media

