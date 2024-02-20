Introducing New Lightweight Structural Sheathing Products From Perma R Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Perma R Products is excited to announce the latest additions to our family of innovative building solutions - the Perma R Brace and Perma R Brace SIB. These two new lightweight structural sheathing products are specifically designed to meet the demands of today's building codes, offering unparalleled convenience and cost savings.

Grenada, MS, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma R Products is excited to announce the latest additions to our family of innovative building solutions - the Perma R Brace and Perma R Brace SIB. These two new lightweight structural sheathing products are specifically designed to meet the demands of today's building codes, offering unparalleled convenience and cost savings.

At half the weight of your typical oriented strand board (OSB), the Perma R Brace and Perma R Brace SIB make installation a breeze. With their lightweight composition, contractors can now complete projects more efficiently, saving both time and labor. This means reduced construction costs and increased productivity for builders and contractors alike.

But that's not all - the Perma R Brace and Perma R Brace SIB also offer a significant advantage when it comes to price stability. Unlike traditional OSB, which is prone to price fluctuations, our new products provide a reliable and consistent pricing structure. This stability ensures that builders can accurately forecast project costs, eliminating any unexpected budgetary surprises.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Perma R Brace and Perma R Brace SIB to the market," said Tim LeClair, Vice President of Perma R Products. "These lightweight structural sheathing products represent a significant advancement in the construction industry, offering enhanced ease of installation and cost savings. We are confident that builders and contractors will appreciate the benefits these products bring to their projects."

The Perma R Brace and Perma R Brace SIB are engineered to provide exceptional strength and durability, meeting and exceeding the stringent requirements of modern building codes. With their superior performance, these products offer reliable structural support, ensuring the longevity and stability of any construction project.

Perma R Products is committed to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the construction industry. With the introduction of the Perma R Brace and Perma R Brace SIB, we continue to uphold our reputation as a trusted provider of high-quality building materials.

For more information about the Perma R Brace and Perma R Brace SIB, please visit our website at or contact your local sales rep. Perma R Products is a member of INDEVCO North America.

