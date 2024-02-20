15TH ANNUAL GLOBAL DAY OF UNPLUGGING REACHES NEW HEIGHTS WITH MICROGRANTS FOR EVENT HOSTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Day of Unplugging, always the first weekend of March, encourages people worldwide to step away from technology and come together in real life.

To combat the overwhelming sense of loneliness and disconnection, this year's device-free campaign takes place from sundown to sundown March 1-2, 2024.

- Unplug Collaborative's Executive Director, Kim Anenberg Cavallo

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 73% of Gen-Z report feeling alone sometimes or always. The U.S. Surgeon General released an advisory calling attention to the growing epidemic of loneliness, isolation, and lack of connection as the average American spends around 7 hours a day or more on screens.

To combat this overwhelming sense of disconnection, the annual 24-hour Global Day of Unplugging encourages people worldwide to step away from technology and come together in real life.

This year's device-free campaign will take place from sundown Friday, March 1, to sundown Saturday, March 2, 2024, with thousands participating across 12 countries.

“Like Earth Day protects the environment, Global Day of Unplugging preserves the human spirit,” explains Kim Anenberg Cavallo, the Executive Director of the nonprofit organization behind the campaign.“This is about a digital wellbeing movement that helps clean up our inner worlds.”

What started as a bunch of folks having device-free dinners on the West Coast of the United States 15 years ago, quickly became a call to action heard worldwide. Since the first event in 2009, over 140,000 people in over 12 countries have taken part in a 24-hour respite from technology by creating fun and meaningful off-screen experiences in neighborhoods, schools, public parks, and local businesses.

This year, with a generous contribution from the dating app Hinge as part of its social impact program , the nonprofit organization behind Global Day of Unplugging is expanding its resources to empower qualified event hosts with microgrants to organize gatherings that elevate human connection over digital engagement. The Gen Z focused initiative, Unplug Collab , is subsidizing 100 unplugged gatherings taking place between January 2024 and April 2024. Supported events range from dinner parties to sound baths to live entertainment.

On the first weekend of March 2024, people of all ages worldwide will step away from screens. Thousands will shift into offline activities and meaningful conversations about their relationship with technology.

People everywhere can support the campaign by signing up as a free or paid member, and submitting a private or public event to be featured on the unplugged map. Ironically, they can also share their plans to“unplug” on social media, tagging @globaldayofunplugging, in order to spread awareness.

To view the full list of suggested ways to participate, visit globaldayofunplugging

To see if an event qualifies for for seed funding, visit globaldayofunplugging/submit-a-collab-event-2024

About Global Day of Unplugging

Global Day of Unplugging is organized by Unplug Collaborative (Kim Cavallo, Executive Director; Claudia Erickson, Director of Partnerships) a nonprofit that supports educators, leaders, and event hosts who want to see their communities elevate human connection over digital engagement any day of the year. To learn more about the mission and the team visit

