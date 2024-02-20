Inventhelp Inventor Develops Convenient Disinfectant Dispenser (PDK-391)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to release a disinfectant at predetermined time intervals," said an inventor, from Alum Bridge, W.V., "so I invented the E Z DISINFECTANT. My design eliminates the time-consuming task of spraying a sanitizer by hand."

The invention provides an effective way to dispense a sanitizer within a space. In doing so, it helps keep the space clean and free of bacteria, germs, and viruses. It also saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to manually spray or wipe with a disinfectant. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, schools, health care facilities, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-PDK-391, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp