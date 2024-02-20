Cloudmoyo Wins Highest Delivery NPS Partner Of The Year Award At Icertis Partner Summit 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Award-winning digital engineering firm, CloudMoyo, has won the Highest Delivery NPS Partner of the Year Award at the 2024 Icertis Partner Summit. With expertise in AI, analytics, cloud application development, comprehensive contract intelligence solutions, and digital strategies, CloudMoyo is a leading implementation partner for the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform.

Continue Reading

CloudMoyo embodies innovation, building solutions and analytics to unleash the power of contract intelligence.

CloudMoyo receives the Highest Delivery NPS Award at the Icertis Partner Summit 2024.

Post this

Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, celebrated partners that demonstrated leadership in innovation, growth, delivery excellence, and enabling enterprise-wide transformation with ICI. CloudMoyo earned the Highest Delivery NPS Partner Award with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73. Built by global consulting firm Bain & Company, NPS scores focus on customer experiences – whether they detract, are passive, or promote an organization. According to the creators of NPS, a score of 80 reflects world-class service. CloudMoyo's score of 73 reflects its determination to deliver quality solutions for all its customers while trending towards providing world-class excellence.

To achieve this score, CloudMoyo surveyed all customers with completed ICI implementations, calculating their overall satisfaction with the delivery of services. CloudMoyo's teams worked diligently with their customers, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of each customer's unique needs and challenges to build tailored solutions and approaches to implementation. They also focused on maximizing efficiency following industry standards, established clear communication channels with an interactive approach, and ensured swift resolutions of customer issues by fostering a collaborative approach.

"The Icertis vision to transform the foundation of commerce through contracts relies on vital partnerships. Together, we ensure customers benefit from complete solutions, smooth implementations, and accelerated time-to-value as they seek to unlock AI-powered insights across hundreds of thousands of contracts," said John Okunski, Senior Vice President, Alliances and Partners, Icertis. "Icertis is excited to honor CloudMoyo with the Highest Delivery NPS award. As a trusted partner, we continue to collaborate with the CloudMoyo team to ensure our customers' success, enabling unique and differentiated value from not only ICI, but also SAP and Microsoft platforms."

As a leading Icertis partner, CloudMoyo's unique FastTracktoValueTM

methodology supports customers throughout the entirety of their implementations, bringing the ICI platform to life in record time. While experts in Icertis and Microsoft platforms, CloudMoyo embodies innovation and imagination, building custom solutions, analytics, and a consultative approach to unleash the power of contract intelligence in procurement, sales, and legal business processes. It's this drive that makes CloudMoyo a champion for their customers, with employees who triumph over challenges. CloudMoyo's empowerment and advocation for their employees has also earned them a top spot on Seattle Business Magazine's Top Places to Work For 2023 , marking their fifth year on this prestigious list. Their team's collaboration, determination, and drive to solve challenges help customers transform with resilience.

"This award is a testament to the customer-obsessed nature of the teams at CloudMoyo," says CEO and Co-founder of CloudMoyo, Manish Kedia. "Since our inception, we have been a premier Icertis partner and we're grateful to Icertis for the rewarding and recognizing the value brought by CloudMoyo. Our goal heading into 2024 is to deepen our partnerships and harness technologies like GenAI to continue to make our customers successful – enabling them to see value and growth through solutions and partner platforms like Icertis, Microsoft, and SAP."

CloudMoyo is looking forward to continued partnership with Icertis, focusing on the continued delivery of excellence and innovating with exciting new launches by Icertis like Icertis Copilots. In 2024, they're excited to support their customers in digital transformation, especially with artificial intelligence.

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo is a global digital engineering firm headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with an innovation center in Pune India. We're at the intersection of cloud and AI for enterprises across manufacturing, technology, retail, transportation, distribution, and more.

We work with various partners to deliver innovative solutions. With Icertis, we utilize our domain expertise to accelerate end-to-end, organization-wide contract intelligence business solutions, empowering our customers in self-governance, automatic risk, and compliance monitoring, and AI-based legacy migration, as well as utilizing Icertis ExploreAI in implementations to bring the power of generative AI to contracting. A testament to our delivery teams, CloudMoyo has won Highest NPS Delivery Partner of the Year Award at the 2024 Icertis Partner Summit. Our partnership with Microsoft allows us to empower our customers in democratizing data, infusing operations with AI, and innovate with cloud-native applications and integrate solutions at litespeed using our CloudMoyo Application-Analytics Framework (CAF). With our Azure expertise, our teams can bring the power of OpenAI to any enterprise application. Our customer-focused approach dedicates SMEs and engineers to create a unique team to serve you.

Trusted by our customers to address their unique business needs, whether strategy and design or implementation, CloudMoyo is fueled by the fast-evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI/ML, and digital engineering platforms. We're determined to continue supporting our customers in transforming with resilience and thriving despite the challenging macroeconomic outlook ahead. Our track record includes developing enterprise solutions for a variety of customers, including several Fortune 1000 companies.

As a reflection of our FORTE values, CloudMoyo was honored as the Icertis Partner of the Year – Forte Values in 2021. CloudMoyo is also recognized by Seattle Business Magazine as a "Top Company to Work For" ranking in the top 15 for the fifth consecutive year in 2023.

SOURCE CloudMoyo