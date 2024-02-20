STRANAHAN's COLORADO WHISKEY CELEBRATES ITS 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH OFFICIAL OPENING OF ASPEN's NEWEST APRÈS SKI DESTINATION: STRANAHAN's WHISKEY LODGE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Number One Selling

[1] and Most Award-Winning [2] American Single Malt Whiskey Returns to Its Aspen Roots

Majestic Mountains Provide Backdrop for Innovative Cocktails, Elevated Alpine-Inspired Bites, and Pours of Rare American Single Malt Whiskeys – Including a New Lodge-Exclusive: Stranahan's Whiskey Calvados Cask



ASPEN, Colo., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey®, the number-one-selling and most-awarded American Single Malt, is pleased to announce the official opening of Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge at 307 South Mill Street - its new home away from (its Denver Distillery) home. Innovative cocktails, pours from rare Lodge- and distillery-only bottles, sumptuous Alpine-inspired bites, and majestic mountain views come together as Aspen's hottest new après ski destination.

Stranahan's co-founder Jess Graber (left) and Head Blender Justin Aden (right) at Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge, Aspen's newest après ski destination.

Stranahan's announces its new home away from (its Denver Distillery) home with the official opening of Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge in Aspen, CO.

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey's return to Aspen, where its story began over 20 years ago. A barn fire brought together two locals who would develop a friendship and one of the nation's first American Single Malt whiskeys: Jess Graber, a volunteer firefighter, and George Stranahan, a longtime brewery owner and whiskey connoisseur. The laid-back luxurious Lodge celebrates Stranahan's roots while ushering in a new era as the American Single Malt category waits for official whiskey designation.

"We're coming back to Aspen, where I began the American Single Malt journey two decades ago. Opening the doors to our Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge is a thank you to our friends, family, and fans who helped us get here, but it is also a long-awaited return home," said Graber. "We've come a long way since opening the first whiskey distillery in Colorado since Prohibition, down in Denver. Returning to the Rockies to open the Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge is a testament to the country's thirst for home-grown Single Malts. For all Single Malt whiskey fans, I want to invite them to Aspen to taste America's finest and most unique range of American Single Malts out there."

New Aspen Only Lodge-Exclusive: Calvados Cask

To celebrate the opening, Stranahan's is launching its first Lodge-exclusive, Calvados Cask , an ultra-rare, six-cask-only blend of Stranahan's American Single Malt whiskeys that cask-matured for as long as nine years in total, including as long as four years in barrels that formerly held Calvados, the legendary apple brandy only made in Normandy.

"The opportunity to custom build exceptional Limited Edition whiskey blends for our Whiskey Lodge guests is a special treat," said Justin Aden, Head Blender at Stranahan's. "The fruitiness of our Single Malt paired with the richness of Calvados cask finishing could not fit Stranahan's taste profile better. It's the perfect union of our 100 percent barley malt, Eldorado Spring water, and a nuanced depth that only exceptionally aged Calvados could give you."

The Calvados bottling shows off Stranahan's deep inventory of premier, well-aged, and internationally sourced finishing casks. The primary Mile-High aging in American oak is balanced with the spiciness inherent of European oak and the subtle contribution of Normandy Calvados to create a perfect harmony. At an SRP of $140, a portion of proceeds from Calvados Cask will be donated to the Aspen Fire Protection District to honor its role in Stranahan's founding.

Aspen-Style: Alpine-Inspired Bites

The locally-focused, made-for-sharing menu was built from the ground up by Head Chef Nick Ragazzo, a 24-year veteran of James Beard-nominated restaurants and specialist in wholly-from-scratch preparation. Chef Ragazzo perfectly pairs exceptionally crafted Stranahan's whiskeys and cocktails with his locally sourced, seasonal cuisine like Colorado Lamb Flatbread (with Roast Tomatoes + Feta Buttermilk Dressing + Mint Hot Honey), Whiskey Smoked Wagyu Brisket (with Bacon + Onion + Mushroom + BBQ Jus), Pork Schnitzel Meatballs (Pumpernickel Crust + Sauerkraut Slaw + Slaw) and Rocky Mountain Game and Cheese boards.

An Après Destination with Strahanan's American Single Malt Sips

Guests can also enjoy perfectly crafted classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned and the Sazerac or Lodge-first newcomers like Chili Chai Ball (Stranahan's Blue Peak, Chai Syrup, Lemon Juice, Smoked Chili Bitters, Ginger Beer) and Honey, Get Well Soon (Stranahan's Original, Spiced Tea Liqueur, Lemon Oil, Absinthe). The menu also includes drams of Stranahan's Colorado Whisky favorites like Original, Blue Peak, Sherry Cask, Diamond Peak, and Mountain Angel 10, as well as those typically available only at the brand's Denver distillery like Stranahan's Red Wine Cask and CO Brewer's Cask. For the Snowflake aficionados, Strana-fans can select a flight with Snowflake Mt. Bross (2019), Snowflake Sunshine Peak (2020), Snowflake Mt. Eolus (2021), Snowflake Humboldt Peak (2022) and Snowflake Pyramid Peak (2023).

Strahanan's Whiskey Lodge will officially open to the public on March 9, 2024. Open year-round, every day from 12 p.m. - 10 p.m., for walk-in service and available for private events. For more information, including upcoming cocktail classes, collaborations with local Aspen purveyors, and more, please visit ; Address: 307 S Mill St, Aspen, CO 81611; Phone: (970) 806-5060.

Calvados Cask Tasting Notes :

Color: Marmalade

Nose: Dandelion, wild honey, marsala wine, baseball mitt, orange-mint candies

Palate: Yellow pears, white tea with honey, apple strudel, tangerine, tarte tatin

Finish: Delicate and slightly prickly; juicy into fresh ginger-like acidity; warm cider

Proof:

94

About Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey

Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey is the number-one-selling and most-awarded American single malt. Founded 20 years ago as a category pioneer, its American single malt whiskey is composed of 100% malted barley and cut with Eldorado Spring water, aged in new American white oak barrels. From grain to glass, Stranahan's whiskey is distilled and bottled at its Colorado distillery, the state's first legal distillery since Prohibition. The brand is opening Stranahan's Whiskey Lodge in Aspen, near where its founders met more than two decades ago and first made their whiskey. Lodge guests can enjoy innovative cocktails, elevated alpine-inspired bites, and pours of rare American single malt whiskies among majestic mountain views.

Stranahan's expressions include Original, Blue Peak, Sherry Cask, Diamond Peak, Mountain Angel 10 Year Old, and the much-anticipated, limited-edition annual release, Snowflake. As one of the first American single malts, Stranahan's is committed to building recognition and admiration for the category globally. To learn more, visit Stranahans. Stranahan's® Colorado Whiskey. 43-47% Alc./Vol. (94 proof). ©2024 Stranahan's Colorado Whiskey, Denver, CO. Please drink Stranahan's® Colorado Whiskey responsibly.

