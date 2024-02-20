Proposal for Board of Directors of AB Volvo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Press information from AB Volvo's Election Committee
As previously announced, the Election Committee of AB Volvo proposes Pär Boman to be elected new Chairman of the Board and Board member at the Annual General Meeting on March 27, 2024. The Election Committee also proposes the re-election of the Board members Matti Alahuhta, Bo Annvik, Jan Carlson, Eric Elzvik, Martha Finn Brooks, Kurt Jofs, Martin Lundstedt, Kathryn V. Marinello, Martina Merz and Helena Stjernholm. AB Volvo's current Chairman of the Board Carl-Henric Svanberg will not stand for re-election.
The Election Committee of AB Volvo comprises representatives of four of the company's largest shareholders, who together represent approximately 15.9 percent of the shares and approximately 39.6 percent of the votes, and the Chairman of the Board. The members who represent the largest shareholders are Fredrik Persson (AB Industrivärden), Anders Oscarsson (AMF and AMF Funds), Carina Silberg (Alecta) and Anders Algotsson (AFA Insurance).
February 20, 2024
For further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations,+46 76 553 7229
[email protected]
For more information, please visit
volvogroup
For frequent updates, follow us on X:
@volvogroup
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to SEK 553 billion (EUR 48 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Proposal for Board of Directors of AB Volvo
|
,c3269743
|
VolvoGroup2 1860x1050
SOURCE AB Volvo
MENAFN20022024003732001241ID1107875912
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.