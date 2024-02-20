Proposal for Board of Directors of AB Volvo

Press information from AB Volvo's Election Committee

As previously announced, the Election Committee of AB Volvo proposes Pär Boman to be elected new Chairman of the Board and Board member at the Annual General Meeting on March 27, 2024. The Election Committee also proposes the re-election of the Board members Matti Alahuhta, Bo Annvik, Jan Carlson, Eric Elzvik, Martha Finn Brooks, Kurt Jofs, Martin Lundstedt, Kathryn V. Marinello, Martina Merz and Helena Stjernholm. AB Volvo's current Chairman of the Board Carl-Henric Svanberg will not stand for re-election.

The Election Committee of AB Volvo comprises representatives of four of the company's largest shareholders, who together represent approximately 15.9 percent of the shares and approximately 39.6 percent of the votes, and the Chairman of the Board. The members who represent the largest shareholders are Fredrik Persson (AB Industrivärden), Anders Oscarsson (AMF and AMF Funds), Carina Silberg (Alecta) and Anders Algotsson (AFA Insurance).

February 20, 2024

