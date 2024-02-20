TOP FIVE TRENDS FROM 2024 WINTER FANCY FOOD SHOW REVEALED BY SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION TRENDSPOTTER PANEL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 21-23, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) Trendspotter Panel navigated thousands of specialty food products showcased by more than 1,000 exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center. After great deliberation through countless products, five overall trends have emerged from the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show.

Specialty Food Association 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show Trendspotter Panel.

Five overall trends have emerged from the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show.

Post this

"The Winter Fancy Food Show gave participants an advance look at the year ahead in specialty foods. Thanks to our Trendspotters, as well as many other experts and influencers who joined us in Las Vegas, our Show provides crucial insights and forecasting at the start of the food industry's annual cycle. Trends at last month's Show included comfort foods from around the globe prepared using plants rather than animal-based ingredients; fruits as part of a snacking occasion and a prevalence of the Japanese citrus fruit yuzu, in particular; and elevated takes on classic favorites," said SFA President Bill Lynch.

The Winter Fancy Food Show Trendspotters included

Patsy Ramirez-Arroyo , food and sustainability consultant, PG Consulting Group, LLC; Jenn de la Vega , chef, stylist, cookbook author, trends expert, Randwiches; Jonathan Deutsch , professor and director, Drexel Food Lab; Jeanette Donnarumma , producer, cook, recipe developer/tester, food lover, content creator, party-planner; Sarah Lohman , culinary historian, author, and public speaker; Chef Clara Park , claraparkcooks, chef, teacher, consultant and writer; Wendy Robinson , program manager and senior buyer, Market Hall Foods; Kantha Shelke , Ph.D., CFS, IFT Fellow, Corvus Blue LLC; Cathy Strange , Ambassador of Food Culture, Whole Foods, V. Sheree Williams , publisher, Cuisine Noir, and founder, Global Food and Drink Initiative.

Top 5 Trends, 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show:

Plant-Based Passport Flavor innovations abound as global comfort foods appeal to vegan and vegetarian audiences with plant-based ingredients. Said Trendspotter Clara Park of a plant-based spicy bulgogi spotted on the Show floor, "The plant-based innovation on a very popular Korean beef dish allows more accessibility for diners. Vegetarians and vegans can now enjoy the flavor of Korean barbecue, hurray!" Examples:



Aki Foods plant-based pork tonkotsu

Ibiden Bussan Co Ltd animal-free shrimp

Masaru Foods plant-based tonkotsu broth

Jayone Foods plant-based spicy bulgogi

Prime Roots x Three Little Pigs Black Truffle Koji-Pate

Sobo Foods Plant-Based "Pork" and Chive Dumpling

Sunday Supper Mozza Fritto Xinca Foods Four Loroco and Cheese Pupusas

Yuzu Japanese citrus fruit yuzu was "everywhere" at the Winter Fancy Food Show, flavoring foods from a variety of categories, including drinks, ranch dressing, soy sauce, and candied dried fruit peels, said Trendspotter Jenn de la Vega. Added Park, "Everyone loves lemon and citrus. But how you make it new again is with the Japanese citrus, yuzu." Examples:



Domoto Food Yuzu Kosho

Kankitsu Labo Yuzu Sherbet

Maeda-en Yuzu Sherbet Moshi Yuzu Sparkling Beverage

Upcycled and Upscaled Ugly fruits and byproducts that would otherwise end up in landfills are getting a glow-up in upcycled specialty products that have been further elevated by high-end packaging that looks good and is often sustainable. "For upcycled brands, the packaging will ideally match the sustainability-focus of the product," said Trendspotter Jonathan Deutsch. "As sustainable packaging gets more sophisticated and affordable, brands can align their better-for-the planet mission beyond the product to include the packaging." Examples:



Pressed Juicery Cold Pressed Juices

Rancho Meladuco California Grown Dates Wheyward Spirit Whisky

Fruits as Snacks Whether enjoyed on their own, elevated with an indulgent ingredient, or used in an inventive way, nature's candies are breathing new life into snacking occasions. "We're seeing a push away from highly processed foods and a return to fruit as snacks," said Trendspotter Deutsch. Examples:



Kankitsu Labu Dry Candied Citrus Peels

Liko Lehua Guava Butter

Lolly's Frozen Grapes

Shizuoka Crown Melon Sun World AUTUMNCRISP® Grapes

New Takes on Classics Many of the new products on the Fancy Food Show floor "combine innovation with a classic twist," said Trendspotter Patsy Ramirez-Arroyo who cited Acme Smoked Fish Lox in a Box as an example. "Taste the elegance of fancy Lunchables featuring smoked salmon, cream cheese, or avocado paired with crackers." Examples:



Cookies con Amore Glutenetto gluten-free cookies

Acme Smoked Fish Lox in a Box

Tempesta Artisan Salumi Wagyu Pastrami

Unha's Asian Snack Box Spicy Carbonara Tteokbokki Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co. Rocket Pop

Continuing to Trend

Non-Alcoholic Comes of Age Spirit-free cocktails and mixers with sophisticated flavor profiles in upscale vessels are elevating dry drinking occasions. "Dry January used to be a thing, but more and more people are embracing the lifestyle behind the month and therefore restaurants and bars need to go beyond soft drinks," said Trendspotter V. Sheree Williams. "Tilden and a few other brands are trying to tap into this growing market with innovative flavors and textures that make the drinks go beyond juice." Examples:



RSRV Collective Amari Kensho Cocktail

Mixly Cocktail Co. premium mixers Tilden Tandem non-alcoholic cocktail

Nuanced Heat "Consumers are getting a lot more nuanced when it comes to how they're using heat," said Deutsch. "Do they want fruit-forward or roasted or spiced kind of heat? Now it's more about the nuance and the right chili pepper for the right product. I'm so happy manufacturers aren't dumbing down heat for mainstream Americans. I tasted some really spicy things and I think people are up to the task of trying them." Examples:



Chili Royale Hot Sichuan Sizzle Chili Crisp

Grumpy Ginger Malaysian Red Curry Paste

Hot Mama Salsa Chili de Arbol Chili Oil

KRS Garlic Chili Crisp Tari Peruvian Everything Sauce

Mushrooms "Mushrooms! Mushrooms! Mushrooms! An ancient clean label flavor booster for the specialty food aisle," said Trendspotter Kantha Shelke.



High Country Fungus Magic Mocha, Magic Chai, and Magic Coco

Terreland Shiitake Chips Wasabi

Kuze Fuku & Sons Matsutake Shoyu Meat the Mushroom SHROOMACON

These trends and more will be on full display at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show, which features thousands of specialty food and beverage products from around the world, educational and event programming, and networking opportunities. The Show runs June 23-25 at the Javits Center in New York and

is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and media. For more information, click here .

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207 billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 3,800 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, education , and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows

as well as the sofiTM Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA also produces the e-newsletter SFA News Daily , the Trendspotter Panel

annual predictions and Fancy Food Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report,

Today's Specialty Food Consumer

research, and the Spill & Dish

podcast. Find out more online

and connect with SFA on Facebook , X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

SOURCE Specialty Food Association