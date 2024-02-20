New York, USA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market is Projected to Grow Rapidly During the Study Period (2019–2032) | DelveInsight

The PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor market is anticipated to be driven in the coming years due to the rise in novel drugs and therapies and the increase in healthcare spending across the world. The high incidence of the diseases and participation of key players like Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Beigene, and others will emerge in favor of the change in the dynamics of the market.

DelveInsight's PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors across the 7MM is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

Prominent companies working in the domain of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, including Buzzard Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., OncoC4, Inc., BioNTech SE, Incyte, MacroGenics, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Phanes Therapeutics, Compass Therapeutics, HUYABIO International, LLC., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Chugai Pharma USA, Bayer, Istari Oncology, Inc., Calico Life Sciences LLC, AbbVie, NeoImmuneTech, Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., CellSight Technologies, Inc., Glenmark Specialty S.A., Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., Turnstone Biologics, Corp. , and others, are actively working on innovative PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors. These novel PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are anticipated to enter the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Some of the key PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors include Isunakinra, Dato-DXd, ONC-392, ZYNYZ (retifanlimab), Spartalizumab (PDR001), JEMPERLI (dostarlimab), PT199, CTX-471, HBI-8000 in combination with nivolumab, RO5126766, BAY3375968, Lerapolturev, ABBV-CLS-484, NT-I7, KRT-232, [18F]F AraG, GRC 54276, JTX-8064, TBio-4101 , and others.

ZYNYZ (Incyte and MacroGenics) has received approval for the treatment of metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC). The drug is also being evaluated in Head and Neck Cancer, Endometrial Cancer, and others in clinical trials. Spartalizumab (PDR001) is a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the negative immunoregulatory human cell surface receptor programmed death-1 (PD-1, PCD-1), with immune checkpoint inhibitory and antineoplastic activities.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market share @ PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Report

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Overview

Programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) and its ligand PD-L1 are key components of the immune system that play a crucial role in maintaining self-tolerance and preventing excessive immune responses. PD-1 is a receptor expressed on the surface of T cells, while PD-L1 is often found on the surface of various cells, including cancer cells. In normal circumstances, the interaction between PD-1 and PD-L1 serves as a regulatory mechanism to prevent the immune system from attacking healthy cells. However, in the context of cancer, this interaction can be exploited by tumors to evade the immune response. Cancer cells can overexpress PD-L1, which engages with PD-1 on T cells, leading to the inhibition of T cell activity and allowing the cancer cells to escape immune surveillance.

PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors have demonstrated remarkable success in the treatment of various cancers, including melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, bladder cancer, and more. They have shown durable responses and improved overall survival in patients who have not responded well to traditional treatments. The use of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors represents a promising avenue in the field of cancer therapy, offering a targeted and effective approach to harness the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. Ongoing research continues to explore new applications and combinations of these inhibitors to further improve outcomes for cancer patients.





PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Treatment Market

Checkpoint inhibitors targeting PD-1 are currently revolutionizing the treatment approach for various associated diseases. In recent years, the US FDA has approved anti-PD-1 inhibitors, namely OPDIVO (Nivolumab, Bristol-Myers Squibb) , and KEYTRUDA (Pembrolizumab, Merck Sharp and Dohme Corporation) , for treating patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have experienced progression following initial therapy. Additionally, LIBTAYO (Cemiplimab-rwlc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals) has gained approval for treating patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (mCSCC) or locally advanced CSCC (laCSCC) who are not suitable candidates for curative surgery or radiation. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also sanctioned the use of Nivolumab and Pembrolizumab for the same indications. Furthermore, both US and European regulatory agencies have recommended pembrolizumab as a first-line therapy for NSCLCs with advanced disease.

Over the past several years, there has been significant progress in cancer immunotherapy, leading to FDA approval for certain treatments. Beyond serving as standalone therapies, PD-1 blocking treatments can now be utilized in conjunction with other anti-tumor approaches. An example of this is the combination of pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in a clinical study targeting non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Furthermore, combination therapies incorporating PD-1/PD-L1 blockers have demonstrated notable effectiveness and potential. It is conceivable that in the future, these combination therapies could become the predominant approach in cancer treatment.

The progress in groundbreaking experimental treatments utilizing PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors offers a hopeful prospect for patients. With a broader array of medication options, doctors can choose therapies that are not only more efficient but also have fewer side effects, ultimately leading to better results and an improved overall well-being for patients.

Learn more about the FDA-approved PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors @ PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitor Drugs

Key PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors and Companies



Isunakinra: Buzzard Pharmaceuticals

Dato-DXd: AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

ONC-392: OncoC4, Inc./BioNTech SE

ZYNYZ (retifanlimab): Incyte and MacroGenics

Spartalizumab (PDR001): Novartis

JEMPERLI (dostarlimab): GlaxoSmithKline

PT199: Phanes Therapeutics

CTX-471: Compass Therapeutics

HBI-8000 in combination with nivolumab: HUYABIO International, LLC./Bristol-Myers Squibb

RO5126766: Chugai Pharma USA

BAY3375968: Bayer

Lerapolturev: Istari Oncology, Inc.

ABBV-CLS-484: Calico Life Sciences LLC/AbbVie

NT-I7: NeoImmuneTech

KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics, Inc.

[18F]F AraG: CellSight Technologies, Inc.

GRC 54276: Glenmark Specialty S.A.

JTX-8064: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. TBio-4101: Turnstone Biologics, Corp.

To know more about PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors in development, visit @ PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Clinical Trials

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Dynamics

The PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The anticipated growth of the PD-1 and PD-L1 market is driven by premium-price targeted agents exhibiting a superior clinical profile, along with an expansion of therapies in the first-line. Current research suggests that the forthcoming market landscape will be dominated by the development of novel therapies targeting specific mutations , leading to a rise in the PD-1 and PD-L1 market. This surge is further fueled by the potential for premium pricing of emerging therapies , which showcase a competitive edge over existing treatments. The swift uptake of these potential emerging therapies is expected, particularly in indications such as NSCLC, where their better clinical profile and specificity towards mutations align with the need to overcome resistance.

Furthermore, many potential PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are being investigated, and it is safe to predict that the CNS treatment space will significantly impact the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market. The development of therapies for specific mutations is constraining the pool of eligible patients for drugs intended for the broader population, hindered by the high costs of research, pricing challenges, and reimbursement difficulties faced by premium-priced drugs. Additionally, the emergence of resistance to targeted therapies is limiting their adoption. Furthermore, the anticipated introduction of generic or biosimilar alternatives for blockbuster drugs such as KEYTRUDA, OPDIVO , etc., is poised to erode PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor market sales.

Moreover, PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market growth.