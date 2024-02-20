Durham School Services Demonstrates Commitment To Safety & Sustainability With Bus Donation To Missouri Fire Department

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pictured L to R: Bryce Miller (DSS Technician), Eric Miller (Assistant Chief of California Rural Fire Department), and Justin Gieck (DSS Lead Technician)

Pictured: California Rural Fire Department team conducting safety emergency training

Durham School Services Demonstrates its Strong Commitment to Safety and Sustainability with Bus Donation to Missouri Fire Department

- Chief Shawn Merrill, California Rural Fire DepartmentCALIFORNIA, MO, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, continues to uphold a strong commitment to safety and sustainability with its recent bus donation to the California Rural Fire Department. The fire department is utilizing the bus to perform emergency situational training and extraction drills.This donation was made as part of Durham School Services' company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program. These bus donations also help repurpose retired, non-electric vehicles from DSS' fleets, further contributing to the Company's transition to alternative fuel-powered and zero-emission buses. Durham School Services plans to transition to an all-zero-emission fleet across North America by 2035.The California, MO team has been highly involved with the community for several years. They have held various donation drives, participated in community parades, and during the holiday season, garnered local media attention for their playful Grinch antics around town.“Our team has been part of the community for many years and are dedicated to providing a helping hand whenever possible,” said DSS General Manager Darrell Knierim.“With safety as our top priority, we know how beneficial this donated bus is to the fire department, and in turn, the community. The safety trainings and drills will further ensure that the firefighters are familiar with the makeup of a school bus in the event that an emergency occurs.”“This school bus is a valuable tool that isn't easy to come by often, so this donation is particularly meaningful. It has allowed our team to gain further experience in responding to emergency and extraction situations related to bus incidents,” said Chief Shawn Merrill, California Rural Fire Department.“We are very grateful to Durham School Services for donating the bus to allow our team to become better prepared to keep our students and community safe.”About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

