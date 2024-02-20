VIPC Awards CCF Grant To ODU To Advance Self-Sovereign Identity Management In 5G-Enabled Medical Devices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Sachin Shetty's novel technology will enhance cellular network connectivity and access for improved medical care in rural and underserved regions.

- Sachin Shetty, Ph.D, ODU Center for Secure & Intelligent Critical Systems

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC ) today announced that Old Dominion University (ODU) Research Foundation has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF ) grant for $100,000 in support of research conducted by Dr. Sachin Shetty. VIPC's CCF programs have distributed more than $54 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts.

Current identity management solutions for medical devices rely on centralized infrastructure that gives adversaries easy access to a main repository, allowing them to steal the identities of medical devices and compromise them. In response to current shortcomings, Dr. Shetty has developed a self-sovereign identity (SSI) management system for 5G-enabled medical devices. It offers secure distributed identify verification and management that will enable seamless and reliable connectivity, ensuring better access to medical care in rural and underserved areas. CCF will advance commercialization of the platform with architecture development and industry-grade testing with project partner Lockheed Martin.

“Rural populations prioritize basic connectivity because they deal with low and intermittent connectivity environments most frequently. Our solution improves communication in areas with low 5G connectivity, making it faster, more secure, and giving users the ability to connect with any service network,” said Sachin Shetty, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Executive Director, Center for Secure and Intelligent Critical Systems at ODU.

“Dr. Shetty is a respected expert in 5G technologies and has a good track record of attracting funding and industry partners. The collaboration with and ultimate commercialization of the proposed system by Lockheed Martin through this CCF grant is yet another example of an exciting public-private partnership between a university and industry, embodying the underlying spirit of the CCF higher ed program to launch technologies from the lab to market,” said Hina Mehta, VIPC's Director for University Programs.

