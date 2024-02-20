US-Based Medical Answering Service, TAS United Achieves HITRUST Implemented, 1-Yr Certification To Manage PHI Protection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAS United is committed to protecting its clients' patient information

TAS United, a leading provider of medical call processing, announces their platforms and infrastructure have earned certified status for PHI security by HITRUST

- Kevin RyanSAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TAS United, LLC, a leading provider of medical call processing solutions, today announced their Amtelco and GoComm platforms and supporting infrastructure of the organization have earned certified status for information security by HITRUST.HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's above platforms and facilities are appropriately managing risk through key information security controls and good cybersecurity hygiene.With this achievement, TAS United joins an exclusive group of organizations that have earned HITRUST i1 Certification. Through alignment with and incorporation of best practices, and by leveraging the latest threat intelligence to maintain applicability with information security risks and emerging cyber threats, the HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Validated Assessment with Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.“It is a privilege to support the many hospitals, clinics, and practices we serve across the United States.” said Kevin Ryan, President of TAS United.“We take compliance and information risk management very seriously. Protecting our client's patient information and data is our highest priority. HITRUST is an elite certification that takes over a year to achieve. We are committed to providing the highest quality and security in medical communications.”“HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST.“TAS United's HITRUST Implemented, 1-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity.”About TAS UnitedTAS United, LLC is a multinational telecommunication company that delivers live and automated call processing solutions for hospital systems and medical clients throughout the United States. Operating from a custom technology platform supported by trained bilingual agents, TAS United operates a highly personalized, secure call center for our clients 24/7/365. We are proud to process all calls in the United States.

Dan Kilday

TAS United

+1 8652928855

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube