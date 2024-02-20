Gold Mountain Refinery Partners With Matchawards To Drive Economic Development In The Chicagoland Area & Upper Midwest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHICAGO , ILLINOIS, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gold Mountain Refinery (GMR) , traces its roots back to the spirit of the Chinese immigrants who ventured to America in search of the 'American Dream'.“Gam Saan” or Gold Mountain in Cantonese, was the phrase used to refer to America. Just as their forebearers sought prosperity in the gold mines of California, today's entrepreneurs seek opportunities to establish roots, grow their businesses, and contribute to their communities.



Fast forward 176 years, the 'American Dream' remains a beacon of hope for all Americans. While the streets may not be paved with gold, there are abundant opportunities available in the form of grants, contracts, and investments. However, navigating through this sea of opportunities can be akin to panning for gold in the mountain streams of Sierra Nevada.



Gold Mountain Refinery (GMR) is changing the game by harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to unearth and bring forth opportunities for businesses in the Chicagoland area and Upper Midwest. Through strategic partnership with Advanced Internet Technologies (AIT) , the creator of MatchAwards , GMR leverages cutting-edge technology to connect organizations with contracts, grants, and other business opportunities tailored to their needs.



Phil Moy, Managing Partner of GMR, shares his insights:

"At Gold Mountain Refinery, we are committed to empowering businesses in the Midwest to seize opportunities for growth and prosperity. By partnering with MatchAwards, we provide our members with access to a unique platform that meticulously matches organizations to contracts, grants, and investment opportunities based on common industry codes and key terms. Our focus on small business set-aside opportunities further reinforces our dedication to fostering economic development and inclusion."



MatchAwards serves as a bridge between businesses seeking growth and those offering it, facilitating connections based on common interests and objectives. Through the Gold Mountain Refinery network, businesses and entrepreneurs gain access to a vibrant community of like-minded individuals and organizations, creating opportunities for collaboration and growth.



Mike Noble, COO of MatchAwards and AIT, highlighted the significance of the partnership:

"The partnership with the GMR underscores MatchAwards' commitment to driving economic development across borders. By leveraging technology and strategic partnerships, we aim to catalyze growth and foster business collaborations that transcend geographical boundaries. We look forward to working closely with the GMR to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable economic growth



