The Steinberg Law Group - Mesothelioma Options Help Center Of South Dakota - Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers

The Steinberg Law Group has decades of proven experience and the resources to help victims of asbestos exposure and their families obtain the financial compensation they deserve.

The Steinberg Law Group - Mesothelioma Options Help Center of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of South Dakota is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer . Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2024 were exposed decades ago.Although western South Dakota contains a few naturally-occurring asbestos deposits, the state ranks towards the bottom when it comes to mesothelioma and asbestos-related deaths. Nevertheless, South Dakota residents may have been exposed to asbestos in various other locations. Specifically, residents who worked in the military, at power plants and in the agricultural industry are at an elevated risk of developing mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. In addition, many structures in South Dakota, including schools, were built at a time when asbestos was widely used in construction projects.Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in South Dakota include, but are not limited to, Sioux Falls Powerhouse, Pathfinder Power Plant, St. Luke Hospital Power Plant, Angus Anson Power Plant, Black Hills Generation, Brookings Municipal Light & Power, Aberdeen Light and Power Company, Aberdeen Mill Company, Northwestern Public Service Company, Risager Plumbing & Heating Company, Consolidation Coal Company, A. H. Bennett Company, Fraser and Chahners, Halde and Fleer, Inc., Sierra Valley Company, Sioux Falls Light and Power Company, Belle Fourche Landfill, Brookings Landfill, Brown County Landfill, Roberts County Landfill, Sioux Falls Landfill, Southern Missouri Landfill, Tri-County Landfill, Mitchell Landfill, Pierre Landfill, Rapid City Landfill, Vermillion Landfill, Walworth Landfill, Watertown Landfill, Healy Plumbing & Heating Company, South Dakota Cement Plant, V.C. Pengra Construction Company, Collins Hotel, Yankton Industrial Alcohol Corporation, Amdak Corporation, Eureka Milling Company, John Morrell and Company, Mac Arthur Company, Northern States Power Company, Northwest Bell Telephone Company, Xcel Energy, Northwest Security Trust Company, Belle Fourche Police Headquarters, Homestake Gold Mine, Rapid City Lime Company, Black Hills Power and Light Company, Dakota Midland Hospital, South Dakota State Hospital, Yankton State Hospital, Mount Marty University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Stanley County Elementary School, Northern Normal Industrial School, South Dakota State University, Rapid City Air Force Base, and Ellsworth Air Force Base.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit now.

