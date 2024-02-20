(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Continuous launch of new entertainment centers that are kids friendly and support family activities with inclusion of food & beverage options boost the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Children Entertainment Centers Market Size Reach USD 30.7 Billion at a CAGR of 10.6% by 2032." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global children entertainment centers market was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 30.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The children entertainment centers market is expected to witness notable growth owing to continuous launch of new entertainment centers supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play, increase in number of malls and favorable youth demographics. Moreover, the surge in investments in new games and attractions is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global children entertainment centers market is segmented on the basis of visitor demographics, facility size, revenue source, and activity area, and region. On the basis of visitor demographics, the market is categorized into families with children (0-9), families with children (9-12), teenagers (12-18), young adults (18-24), and adults (Ages 24+). By facility size, it is divided into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and over 30 acres. By revenue source, it is classified into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others. In terms of activity area, the market is classified into arcade studios, AR and VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By visitor demographic, the teenagers (12-18)segment held the major share in 2022, garnering more than one-third of the global children entertainment centers market revenue, owing to high inclination of teenagers toward video games and numerous new indoor and outdoor games and various categories provided by several children's entertainment centers. However, the programmatic premium buying (PPB) segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, owing to fun learning and recreational activities such as sports and arts that add value to personality as well as sharpen children's skills.

By revenue source, the entry fees and ticket prices segment accounted for more than one-third of the global children entertainment centers market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to the adopt of dynamic pricing strategies, where ticket costs vary based on factors like peak hours, special events, or demand fluctuations. However, the merchandising segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 12.3% throughout the forecast period, owing to the integration of exclusive and themed merchandise directly related to the center is attractions or characters. This merchandise is not just limited to generic items but extends to unique, collectible products, including limited-edition toys, apparel, and accessories that tie back to specific experiences or storylines within the entertainment center.

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding more than one-third of the global children entertainment centers market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to surge in emphasis on creating immersive environments that transport children into fantastical worlds through themed play areas, adventure zones, and storytelling-driven attractions. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, owing to the largest number of malls in the world are in the Asia-Pacific region, accounting for nearly 80% of the retail space under construction globally.

The major players in the children entertainment centers industry include Dave & Buster's, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Cinergy Entertainment, KidZania, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, The Walt Disney Company, Lucky Strike Entertainment, FunCity, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and LEGOLAND Discovery Center. Major players have adopted product launch, partnership, collaborations, and acquisition as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio and gain strong foothold in the children entertainment centers industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

► The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on children entertainment centers, significantly altering their operations and visitor experiences. These centers, often bustling hubs for families, faced unprecedented challenges due to lockdowns, social distancing mandates, and safety concerns.

► Closures or severe limitations in capacity affected these venues, leading to revenue loss and financial strain. To adapt, many centers implemented stringent safety protocols, such as enhanced cleaning measures, reduced capacities, and mandatory mask mandates, impacting the overall ambiance and visitor capacity.

► The pandemic accelerated the adoption of online and at-home entertainment options, diverting attention away from physical entertainment centers. The financial impact and shifts in consumer behavior led to closures or limited services for several entertainment centers, reshaping the landscape of this industry.

