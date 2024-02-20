GROWTH HACK YOUR CAREER Announces Affordable 1-On-1 Job Search Coaching Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Go From Layoff to Liftoff through an Innovative Job Search Program

- Bogdan Zlatkov, Founder GHYCHUDSON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bogdan Zlatkov , Founder of Growth Hack Your Career , today announced the company's affordable 1-on-1 job Search coaching program that will help job seekers go from layoff to liftoff and land a job offer in today's ultra-competitive job market.According to CBS Money Watch, US companies in January announced more than 82,300 job cuts (mostly clustered in a few industries like Tech and Finance), raising questions about the strength of the labor market, as well as concerns among employees for job security. However, the latest government data shows that businesses are expected to hire about 177,000 new workers and experts say the job market as a whole remains strong.To help those impacted by layoffs, GHYC is reimagining job search coaching by implementing tech to make coaching more affordable and accessible. This means no annoying zoom calls, no waiting, and (most importantly) no ghosting!GHYC uses an innovative chat-based method to offer job seekers actionable recommendations on how to find the blind spots in their resumes, improve their networking strategies, negotiate a higher salary, and more.To help those affected by the layoffs, GHYC is currently taking 25% off all their programs for a limited time. That means you can save hundreds off a larger coaching package or test the service out for just $63 (RRP $85).“Today's job market is extremely competitive and job openings are getting over-saturated with 100's of applicants,“ said Growth Hack Your Career Founder, Bogdan Zlatkov.“I remember what it was like when I was laid off and the mental toll that took on me. Right now, many job seekers feel like they're just sending applications into a 'black hole.' But, the truth is that you don't have to job search alone anymore. Bringing together the best strategies from world-class career coaches, we've created a community that supports each other. And, using our toolkit of proven strategies, we're able to reduce a job seeker's search by 3-5 months and oftentimes land them multiple offers. At the end of the day, what we do is help our clients stand out on their own merit so they can show how qualified and talented they truly are,” he added.To learn more about the 1-On-1 coaching program, visit ghyc-proEnroll now for a special 25% off offer using code NEWJOB2024

