Animal Charities Of America Launches Emergency Aid For Animals Fund

Taking in kittens after the Maui Wildfires

Animal Charities of America establishes new fund to provide rapid assistance for animals in times of crisis!

- Kaustuv GhotaneSAN RAFAEL, CA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Animal Charities of America , a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of animals, is proud to announce their Emergency Aid for Animals Fund . This fund will provide swift and crucial support to organizations providing aid to animals during unexpected and urgent situations, such as natural disasters and unpredictable emergencies.Animal Charities of America (ACA) is immensely grateful for the ongoing support that allows us to continue our mission of supporting animals. Along with our partners, we are helping animals with a wide array of on ongoing needs, such as protection from abuse and neglect, population control via spay/neuter programs and vet care, service animal training and placement, habitat protection, and so much more. In lieu of recent worldwide events, a bigger need for emergency funds when disasters strike has become apparent. The newly launched Emergency Aid for Animals Fund is designed to address this gap and ensure timely assistance to animals and communities affected by unforeseen events.The Emergency Aid for Animals Fund has already made a significant impact by extending support to organizations grappling with the aftermath of the Lahaina, Maui wildfire devastation. Two Disaster Relief Grants provided by ACA played a pivotal role in aiding organizations in urgent needs there.The Maui Humane Society was severely impacted by the wildfires and received a grant from ACA to help respond to the disaster. Kaustuv Ghotane, Interim Director of Development, of the Maui Humane Society, expressed gratitude, stating, "The Disaster Relief Grant we received from Animal Charities of America has played a pivotal role in our ongoing efforts to address the aftermath of the recent wildfires in Maui. The funds received have enabled us to provide critical assistance, including shelter, medical care, and essential supplies, to animals and families affected by this devastating event."Save Maui Cats, another recipient of the fund, faced additional challenges as they lost almost all their volunteer support due to the displacement caused by the wildfires. Michael Willinsky of Save Maui Cats shared his perspective, saying, "As one of the very few animal welfare nonprofits based in Lahaina, Maui, SaveMauiCats has been struggling to help hundreds of desperate fixed, healthy stray cats survive and thrive from the recent wildfires that obliterated our town and their habitats."He further added, "It has been extra challenging for us, as 9 out of 12 of our volunteers lost their homes and had to quit helping altogether."The Emergency Aid for Animals Fund aims to continue its mission by providing rapid assistance to aid animals facing crises, ensuring organizations on the front lines can continue their essential work in helping animals in need.Animal Charities of America encourages individuals and businesses to contribute to the Emergency Aid for Animals Fund, to help strengthen the organization's ability to respond swiftly to future emergencies.For more information on Animal Charities of America and the Emergency Aid for Animals Fund, please visit or email ....About: Animal Charities of America is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the welfare of animals. Through various initiatives and partnerships, the organization strives to make a positive impact on the lives of animals and the communities that care for them. To support the Fund, visit emergency-aid-for-animals-fund/

