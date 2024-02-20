Chartgenie Launches App That Transforms How Creative Users Interact With Data And Share Charts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Apple iOS application enables quick creation of attractive, professional-looking charts

DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chartgenie today announced the release of its new app. Chartgenie is software designed for users who want to create charts easily. Chartgenie makes it possible to create professional-looking charts and graphs for projects, social media, reports, presentations and blog posts. With Chartgenie, there is no need for extensive design skills to create engaging and visually appealing charts and graphs. The app offers a user-friendly interface and pre-designed charts.Chartgenie is designed for users who don't have access to advanced charting software. It is perfect for those with limited budgets or access to expert data.“When I want to create a chart, I don't want to write a piece of code or enter lines of data into a spreadsheet,” said founder and developer Tony Staunton.“Chartgenie is a simple application where you tap on a few icons and produce a beautiful chart that tells a story.“The premium version of Chartgenie provides users with the ability to create an unlimited number of charts. Chartgenie also offers a free version with access to all available features, limited to creating up to four charts. Users can access the“Genie,” which contains a substantial collection of charts and graphs without a subscription.Unique features include:-User-Friendly Interface-Wide Range of Charts and Graphs-Sharing-The Interactive Genie-Sharing-AccessibilityChartgenie was designed using the latest Apple technologies, including Swift, Swift UI and Swift Charts.Based on user feedback, Chartgenie frequently updates its app, adding new features and improvements. The company's commitment to ongoing development ensures that Chartgenie remains a relevant and innovative tool for the current and future user base.For more information go to and .END###

Media Relations

PR Services

email us here