All Three Candidates Of YSRCP Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Feb 20 (IANS) All the three candidates of Andhra Pradesh's ruling party YSRCP were on Tuesday declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

Golla Babu Rao, Meda Raghunadha Reddy, and Y. V. Subba Reddy were declared elected by the Chief Electoral Officer.

The Returning Officer and Joint Secretary to State Legislature had reported that biennial elections to Rajya Sabha is uncontested and the three candidates have been declared elected.

No other nominations were filed for the three seats.

As the term of K. Ravindra Kumar (TDP), C.M. Ramesh (BJP), and V. Prabhakar Reddy (YSRCP) is coming to an end, the election was scheduled on February 27.

With 151 members in the 175-member Assembly YSRCP had the strength to win all three seats.

However, after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Tuesday, the CEO made the announcement of all the three candidates being elected without a contest.

Y. V. Subba Reddy is the maternal uncle of Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He was elected to Lok Sabha from Ongole in 2014. After the YSRCP stormed to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019, Jagan Mohan Reddy had appointed Subba Reddy as Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

Golla Babu Rao was elected to the Assembly in 2019 from Payakaraopeta, a reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes. He was first elected to the Assembly in united Andhra Pradesh from the same constituency in 2009 on a Congress ticket. He later joined the YSRCP and was re-elected in 2012.

Raghunada Reddy, who is from Annamayya district, is a real estate businessman.

