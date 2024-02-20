Inventhelp Inventor Develops Entertaining New Board Game (OCM-1609)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an entertaining new board game with elements of suspense, luck, and chance," said an inventor, from Costa Mesa, Calif., "so I invented the GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS BOARD GAME. My design could encourage fun, social interaction and friendly competition."

The invention provides a new board game to enjoy with family and friends. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional board games and activities. As a result, it increases fun and entertainment. It also could spark friendly competition. The invention features a unique design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for ages 10 and older.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

