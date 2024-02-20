(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Trip of a Lifetime Sweepstakes allows Paris Baguette Rewards members who purchase a plain baguette or plain croissant through March 15, the chance to win an incredible trip to Paris, France in May

If a spring trip to Paris sounds enticing, then Paris Baguette has you covered. The neighborhood bakery café is teaming up with the legendary Paris Saint-Germain to give Paris Baguette Rewards members a chance to score the ultimate VIP soccer trip of a lifetime.

Paris Baguette is Giving Away a Trip to Paris for a VIP Experience at a Paris Saint-Germain Match

Paris Baguette Rewards members who purchase* a plain baguette or plain croissant and scan their PB Rewards at Paris Baguette locations in the United States now through March 15, will be automatically entered into The Trip of a Lifetime sweepstakes . One entry per rewards member per day. One lucky PB rewards member will win a trip to Paris which includes:



Round trip airfare for two

Destination airport transportation

Three-night hotel accommodations

Meal at Paris Baguette in Paris

Two VIP Tickets to watch a Paris Saint-Germain Soccer Match at the Parc des Princes stadium

Dinner beverage before, at half time and gourmet dinner after match at a VIP lounge Game souvenir

"We're thrilled to be teaming up with Paris Saint-Germain to offer our Paris Baguette Rewards members an unforgettable experience through our Trip of a Lifetime sweepstakes," said Katie Silvio, Director of Brand Marketing at Paris Baguette North America. "We wanted to make this sweepstakes something our rewards members could truly savor. All they'll need to do is purchase one of our delicious baked in-house baguettes or croissants and scan their PB Rewards for the chance to see a world class soccer match in Paris, France.

Paris Saint-Germain competes in Ligue 1, the top division of French football. Throughout their illustrious history as France's most successful club, they have won over 40 official honors, including 11 Ligue 1 titles and one major European trophy. This year, Paris Saint-Germain is currently atop the Ligue 1 standings.

Not a Paris Baguette Rewards member yet? Signing up is easy and free, just visit ParisBaguette/rewards

or join on the Paris Baguette app. Designed to thank rewards members for dining at our bakery cafés, the Paris Baguette app offers points for each dollar spent that can be used to earn free menu items. The app also shares deals, discounts and news, and offers online ordering, which can all be accessed and redeemed through your mobile device.

For more information about Paris Baguette and to find a list of locations, visit ParisBaguette .

* NO PURCHASE, PAYMENT OR MEMBERSHIP NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN . Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous U.S./D.C., age 21+. Void in AK, HI and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 02/19/24; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 03/15/24. To enter without purchase, send a card with your full name, home address, and email address in an envelope to: The Paris Baguette Paris Saint-Germain Sweepstakes, PO Box 595, Social Circle, GA 30025-0595. Total ARV of all prizes: $7,630.36. Odds of winning will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received. For full Official Rules, visit . Sponsor: Paris Baguette Family Inc., 137 W Commercial Ave, Moonachie, NJ 07074.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit .

About Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain football club was created in 1970 and celebrated its 50th

anniversary in 2020. Ever since QSI purchased the club in 2011, Paris Saint-Germain has undergone a transformation to become one of the world's top football clubs and global sports brands. The Club has won 29 new trophies and amassed 47 in its history, making it the most successful football club in France. Paris Saint-Germain has attracted many great players including Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic,

Lionel Messi,

Neymar Jr

and currently

Kylian Mbappé, one of the best players in the world. The international popularity of the Club never stops growing. It is now the one of the most followed clubs in the world, expanding from zero to a community over 190 million social media followers in ten years. This pioneering Club – which includes men's football, women's football, handball and judo squads – made the ground-breaking move to incorporate an Esports team in 2016. Giving back to the community is fundamental to the Club, which has drastically increased the capacity of its Foundation to develop wide-reaching and efficient programs to help underprivileged youngsters.

