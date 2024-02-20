Chris Shimer Of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Awarded Franchisee Of The Year By International Franchise Association

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top Owner-Operator Acknowledged for Demonstrating Economic Development and Philanthropic Excellence in Local Community

PHOENIX, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the International Franchise Association (IFA) named Chris Shimer of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in Philadelphia, PA, a 2023 Franchisee of the Year. Shimer was recently honored at the 64th IFA Annual Convention in Phoenix, AZ, for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator.

"Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about – providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "We are proud to recognize Chris Shimer with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and I have no doubt his work is changing lives and making a lasting community impact."

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their involvement in their communities, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering a strong and healthy culture with their workforce, and assisting their fellow franchisees when called upon.

After nearly two decades in the nuclear power industry, Chris embraced a significant career change driven by his motivation and entrepreneurial spirit. Transitioning from a stable career to entrepreneurship, Chris opened his first Capriotti's in October 2020 in Philadelphia, eventually expanding to operate four successful locations. Beyond business operations, Chris actively engages with the community, sponsoring events like Thanksgiving 5K runs and contributing to local schools, showcasing his commitment to making a meaningful impact. Looking ahead, Chris envisions further growth, highlighting the positive impact franchise partners like him have on both brand success and community welfare.

"Chris's unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with his deep-rooted passion for serving both customers and communities, truly embodies the values that define Capriotti's," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's. "This prestigious recognition not only highlights his outstanding achievements but also underscores the positive impact our franchise partners bring to the table. We are honored to have Chris as part of the Capriotti's family, and we look forward to witnessing his future growth and successes."

There are over 800,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing over 8.7 million direct jobs and generating over $850 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics , franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.

