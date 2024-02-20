SUZANNE SOMERS COMPANIES PARTNERS WITH WORLDCLASSBRANDS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldclassBrands, a global leader in the Travel Retail/Duty Free Market, is excited to announce its partnership with SUZANNE SOMERS Companies, founded by Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel. The alliance will create retail channels for Suzanne Somers' best-selling health and wellness, plus beauty products, at travel/retail locations around the world. WorldclassBrands provides international distribution to over 50 major airlines, the cruise industry, and more than 400 individual duty-free locations.



After her passing in 2024, Somers left behind an iconic legacy as an entertainer and entrepreneur. A savvy businesswoman, Suzanne

Somers was one of the very first celebrity brands to understand and apply the power of infomercials and shopping on television. It started with record-breaking sales of the ThighMaster, followed by her weight loss program, beauty items, apparel, jewelry and personal fitness products on shopping channels. Over three decades, Somers became one of the biggest success stories in TV shopping history. In the last decade, SOMERS Companies modernized to direct-to-consumer sales through her social media channels, which funneled to her highly successful site, SuzanneSomers, with over 1,000 products and a loyal customer base.

Alan Hamel, Chairman & CEO of SOMERS Companies stated, "There is more interest today than ever in Suzanne's products. Her legacy is that millions of women learned about the importance of clean beauty by reading her books and watching her shows. In addition to our product lines, Suzanne wrote 27 books, mainly on health and wellness, that have been translated into many languages across the globe. Her readers and social media followers are global and there is demand for our products in many countries where people seek organic, toxic-free beauty alternatives, nutrition items, and supplements to maintain good health. WorldclassBrands has direct access to these customers, and we are thrilled to expand our line worldwide with them. We are a great fit."

"This partnership with SUZANNE SOMERS Companies is a significant milestone for WorldclassBrands," said Lenny Di Cristofano of WorldclassBrands. "SOMERS Companies' dedication to quality, innovation, and ethical business practices is in perfect harmony with our own values."



About SUZANNE SOMERS Companies:

SuzanneSomers provides organic, clean beauty, plus health and wellness products, to help women and men reduce their toxic burden and nurture their bodies with high quality, targeted ingredients. All products are made with natural botanical extracts, enzymes, skin-nurturing antioxidants, plus organic and toxic-free ingredients to improve health and wellness. From nourishing skincare and body care, to replenishing hair care, to gorgeous, organic color cosmetics, to best-selling gut health products and cutting-edge supplements, these products are designed to help customers feel good about what they put into their bodies and achieve their health and beauty goals.



About WorldclassBrands:

WorldclassBrands operates a company that provides, among other things, sales service as an exclusive agent for exceptional brands in Beauty, Jewelry, Timepieces, Eyewear, Confectionary, and Accessories through specific divisions to broaden the sales of their products in the Travel Retail/Duty Free and Inflight market globally.

