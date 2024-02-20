EPCOR And Synergen Announce Solar Project In Eastern New Mexico

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SynerGen to build nearly 500-acre solar farm on EPCOR-leased land



CLOVIS, New Mexico, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - EPCOR USA (EPCOR) and SynerGen Solar (SynerGen) today announced they have entered into an agreement to develop nearly 500 acres of land for the purpose of developing a solar energy project. SynerGen will design, build, operate and own the solar facility which will be built less than five miles south of downtown Clovis on EPCOR-owned land.

The approximately 485-acre tract of land is capable of supporting a solar facility that can produce up to approximately 90 megawatts of electricity, or enough to power an estimated 17,000 homes. The electricity produced from the project will be sold and delivered into the New Mexico power grid.

"We pride ourselves for being environmental leaders in the communities we serve and this project will ensure our Clovis district will operate with net zero carbon emissions," said Shawn Bradford, EPCOR Senior Vice President of Regulated US Water. "We are excited to help facilitate a new solar farm in New Mexico and help reduce our carbon footprint."

In the agreement, EPCOR will receive sufficient renewable energy credits from the facility to offset carbon emissions from the energy use of the entire Clovis operations ­­­­including a network of 84 water wells, 20 fleet vehicles, and five buildings. EPCOR will receive leasing revenue during construction and once completed, revenues will increase throughout the period of the 25-year agreement-with the option for EPCOR and SynerGen to extend the lease. Revenue generated from the solar project will be used to benefit EPCOR's customers in Clovis, helping to reduce their utility costs.



"New Mexico is known for its abundance of sunshine, and EPCOR is well positioned to use this resource to power our communities, reduce reliance on greenhouse gas-emitting power, and help deliver a new service to the region," said Daniel Bailet, EPCOR Vice President of Business Development and General Manager of New Mexico Operations. "We are proud to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that maintain affordable, safe, and reliable utility services for our customers."

Since 2020, New Mexico has sought to make solar energy comprise at least 20 percent of its renewable energy portfolio. The project will be subject to various interconnection studies and permitting reviews and SynerGen expects the project to be operational by 2031.

"SynerGen has been a major player in New Mexico's solar future," added Hillel Halberstam, Managing Member of SynerGen. "We thank EPCOR for choosing us as a partner in this project as we continue to expand our portfolio in the New Mexico market." This project signals a major milestone for EPCOR being able to meet its own sustainability goals while also satisfying the market needs of additional renewable energy sources.

"The City is excited to announce this latest project that will bring renewable energy for years to come," said Clovis Mayor Michael Morris. "I thank EPCOR and SynerGen for collaborating on this effort and continuing to find innovative ways to benefit our community."

EPCOR has been providing essential utility services to North American communities for more than 130 years. As one of the largest private utilities in the American Southwest, EPCOR provides water, wastewater and natural gas service to approximately 828,000 people across 44 communities and 19 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

With corporate offices in Phoenix, EPCOR employs roughly 550 people.

Founded in 2016 by an experienced renewable energy veteran, SynerGen Solar develops and finances community solar, utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in select markets throughout the United States. With deep industry experience and strong relationships in local markets, SynerGen Solar provides a competitive advantage through its proprietary project development platform.

