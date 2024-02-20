               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Caisse Française De Financement Local: 2023 Results Press Release


2/20/2024 12:45:57 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 20 February 2024

2023 RESULTS PRESS RELEASE

Caisse Française de Financement Local (Caffil) announces that the English version of its 2023 Results press release was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 20 February 2024 and that it can be obtained from its website: (heading: Press releases).

Attachment

  • Caffil-Résultats 2023_EN_VDéf

MENAFN20022024004107003653ID1107875847

