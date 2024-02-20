(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco commends Congressman Steven Horsford's (NV-04) unwavering commitment to closing the racial wealth gap and promoting homeownership opportunities for all communities. Horsford, the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, spoke at the Bank's Innovations in Mortgage Finance Symposium and celebrated the Bank's announcement to accept VantageScore 4.0 for mortgage collateral originated by its lenders.



“We appreciate Congressman Horsford celebrating our work that aims to help many underserved borrowers who have been left out by conventional models reach their dreams of owning a home and building wealth for themselves and their families,” said Teresa Bryce Bazemore, President and CEO of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.“At FHLBank San Francisco, we are dedicated to narrowing the black homeownership gap and breaking down systemic barriers to financial inclusion.”

In recent public comments , Congressman Horsford, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, emphasized the significance of homeownership in building intergenerational wealth. He underscored that homeownership not only facilitates financial stability but also serves as a pathway for families to pass on wealth to future generations, thereby reshaping the path to economic empowerment.

“Homeownership is one of the most meaningful and substantive ways that families build intergenerational wealth in America,” said Congressman Horsford.“When we have homeownership, not only is there money to send our children to college, but it also ensures that wealth can be passed on and helps give our children the opportunity to start their lives differently than many of us.”

