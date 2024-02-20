Luke Van Der Veer, Founder, Website Rental Coaching, A Dotcom Magazine Exclusive Interview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andy JacobSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andy“Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Luke Van Der Veer , Founder, Website Rental Coaching for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Luke Van Der Veer joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About Website Rental CoachingWebsite Rental Coaching teaches people how to create a passive income by renting lead generation websites to local businesses.Our coaching clients are an even split of 9-5'ers and business owners, all of whom share a desire for time freedom. The 9-5'ers are often looking to replace their full-time incomes and quit their jobs. Some of them love what they do; others hate it, but all of them want more control over their schedule.Many of the 9-5'ers have tried to build businesses on the side before, or they already run successful side hustles, earning money with affiliate marketing, eBay, Amazon, dropshipping, network marketing, or MLM.The business owners want more control over their schedules too. Most of them own rental properties or invest in real estate, and quite a few of them have also tried one or more side hustles.Luke Van Der Veer joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Luke Van Der Veer discusses the newest offerings of Website Rental Coaching, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Luke Van Der Veer joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive seriesAndy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says,“The interview with Luke Van Der Veer was amazing. The success of Website Rental Coaching is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Luke Van Der Veer on the video series.Andy Jacob says,“It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Website Rental Coaching. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Luke Van Der Veer who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Luke Van Der Veer”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

