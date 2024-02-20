Statestreet Group Completes Luxury Apartment Expansion At The Quarter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

StateStreet Group Completes Quarter Lofts Expansion

- Justin Peterson, SSG President

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- StateStreet Group, LLC (SSG), a leader in luxury residential development, is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest residential project at The Quarter on Lakeland Drive in Jackson. SSG has just completed the conversion of an existing office building at the landmark location into 20 new luxury apartments known as“The Quarter Lofts.”

The Quarter Lofts represent the latest phase of SSG's revitalization of The Quarter, a mixed-use development comprised of retail, restaurant and residential space. The Quarter Lofts will compliment The Quarter House, the adjacent 138-unit apartment development completed by SSG in 2021 and awarded“2022 Property of the Year” by the Mississippi Apartment Association.

“StateStreet Group is excited to introduce The Quarter Lofts to our market,” said Justin Peterson, SSG President.“This project represents our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional living spaces in the Jackson area that combine luxury, comfort, and convenience.” The one and two-bedroom Quarter Lofts were meticulously designed and built to cater to the discerning tastes of the residents at The Quarter, with 11-foot ceiling heights, spacious layouts, high-end finishes, and a landscaped breezeway.

New residents will enjoy an array of amenities.“Our residents have access to features including a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and sparkling water stations, a pet park and grooming station, and a resort-style pool,” said Danielle Boren, SSG Property Manager for The Quarter.

SSG plans to add other amenities going forward, with future projects to include a pickleball court and a landscaped water feature with a pedestrian boardwalk.“We've enjoyed creating a vibrant community at The Quarter, and we are thrilled to welcome our new residents,” said Frank Buchanan, Vice President of Property Operations.

The Quarter Lofts are fully leased, but if you are interested in learning more about future apartment openings at The Quarter, visit thequarterlofts or thequarterhousejxn, or connect with them on Facebook or Instagram.

About StateStreet Group

StateStreet Group (SSG) is a leading real estate development and property management firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, with experience throughout the Southeast. SSG has over 50 years of experience in the management of multifamily communities, both for itself and for third-party owners. For the past two years, SSG communities have been recognized as“Property of the Year” by the Mississippi Apartment Association. SSG is constantly seeking ways to expand its portfolio, both throughout Mississippi and in surrounding states.

Frances Carroll

StateStreet Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook