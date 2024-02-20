Veriteque Announces New Distributor Agreement With Orasure Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SwabTek & Orasure

Detecting Drugs at Work

The agreement will complement OraSure's Oral Fluid Drug Testing products with the full SwabTek® Surface Test Kit product line.

- Bobby Betros, CEO VeritequeSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veriteque USA is announcing a new relationship that will see OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) become a formal distributor of Veriteque's SwabTek test kit products. Under the distribution agreement, OraSure, a leader in point-of-care and home diagnostics testing, will offer Veriteque's SwabTek brand of presumptive field test kits as a complementary offering alongside their proprietary oral fluid screening products.Through their brand SwabTek, Veriteque offers single-use, dry reagent presumptive field tests for narcotics and explosives. Though presumptive field testing has traditionally been limited to law enforcement, the simple and safe delivery method of SwabTek tests makes narcotics identification accessible for new applications such as home use, use in education safety, and use in workplace security. The novelty of using a swab for sample collection enables users to positively identify products and paraphernalia that are commonly used to conceal drugs in the nation's schools and workplaces, like vape pens, edibles, and counterfeit pills.OraSure Technologies offers a wide array of products and services for substance abuse testing, focused primarily on oral fluid screening. Their broad customer base includes businesses, educators, and third-party administrators.The addition of SwabTek tests to OraSure's portfolio allows it to offer a more comprehensive array of drug testing technologies, enabling their customers to spot test for drugs on surfaces, and in suspected paraphernalia, for the first time.“We are very excited to have OraSure add SwabTek to their list of substance abuse testing products,” said Bobby Betros, Chief Executive Officer of Veriteque.“This relationship marks an exciting new chapter for our company, and we expect OraSure will play a vital role in helping SwabTek continue to service industries outside the traditional law enforcement space.”About VeritequeVeriteque is a US-based manufacturer that produces the world's only dry reagent detection tests for narcotics and explosives. Veriteque serves law enforcement, education, and private security professionals around the world through their institutionally focused brand, SwabTek ( ). Veriteque also equips private and home users with narcotics detection technology through the company's consumer focused brand, Verifique ( ), whose test kits are available in pharmacies nationwide.About OraSure TechnologiesOraSure Technologies transforms health through actionable insight and powers the shift that connects people to healthcare wherever they are. The Company improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests, sample management solutions, and services. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass diagnostics, tools, and services. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure's portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician's offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, commercial entities, and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit

