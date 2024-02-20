First National Energy Corporation (FNEC) Announces $10 Million Convertible Debenture Offering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introduces Plan to Develop and Commercialize Groundbreaking Single Stroke Engine Technology with Potential Industry-Wide Impact

First National Energy Corporation (OTCBB:FNEC)

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- First National Energy Corporation , a pioneer in renewable energy innovation, today unveiled an investment initiative designed to advance the development and commercialization of an unprecedented Single Stroke Engine technology. This revolutionary advancement is set to redefine efficiency and sustainability standards in the automotive, aviation, and maritime industries.Since the successful acquisition of the Single Stroke Engine patent, FNEC is now also in possession of two prototypes, including the full scale working model that has taken substantial investment and years to develop. This technology's unprecedented potential versatility in fuel compatibility, including gas, diesel, syngas, sour-gas, and hydrogen, positions FNEC at the vanguard of the transition towards more sustainable energy solutions, potentially reducing global reliance on fossil fuels and significantly lowering greenhouse gas emissions.This technology's revolutionary potential is poised to captivate the foremost automotive giants, elite racing engineering circles, and influential stakeholders across the globe. The Single Stroke Engine's ability to meet stringent environmental regulations and its adaptability to future energy landscapes make it a compelling proposition for industry leaders looking to innovate and achieve sustainability goals.This announcement represents a pivotal moment for investors and industry partners alike, offering a unique opportunity to contribute to a sustainable future while positioning FNEC to become a powerful player in the global shift towards cleaner, more efficient transportation solutions.About First National Energy Corporation:First National Energy Corporation stands at the forefront of renewable energy innovations, committed to developing technologies that enhance environmental sustainability and efficiency. With the Single Stroke Engine, FNEC is leading the way towards a greener, more sustainable future in energy.Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. These reflect FNEC's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. FNEC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements post-release

