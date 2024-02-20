Big Blue Marble Academy Is Building Leaders Of Tomorrow

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expert Shares How the Early Childhood Educator is Teaching Little Learners to Become Leaders in the Big World

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of National Leadership Day, notable early childhood education provider Big Blue Marble Academy is taking a look at how they inspire leadership qualities in little learners.

"Leadership is one of those things that is difficult to be specifically taught, but can be intrinsically worked into children's experiences and curriculum," said Donna Whittaker, VP of Curriculum and Education at Big Blue Marble Academy. "To instill leadership qualities into our young learners, we weave skills into daily classroom activities through service learning, global learning, and a whole child-focused curriculum that produces well-rounded individuals."

Service Learning - Big Blue Marble Academy's service learning Heart Projects are a great way to teach children that they can help solve real-world problems. These hands-on projects give back to children in need around the world and in local communities. Giving children the power to positively impact lives, instills a sense of empathy that they carry with them throughout their lives.

Global Citizens - Utilizing a researched-backed global curriculum, introduces children to a variety of cultures, languages, and ways of life from around the world. Accepting what makes everyone unique and beautiful is the basis for working with others and creates a solid foundation for the rest of their lives. Well-Rounded Individuals - The whole child-focused curriculum incorporates STEAM, a global perspective, service learning, play, and nurturing care to create happy and healthy children who develop a love of learning. Fueled by their own curiosity, Big Blue Marble Academy students are open to what the world has to offer and not afraid to voice their thoughts and ideas. Introducing children to these ideas early on prepares them to enter the world as leaders.

Backed by a research-based, whole-child focused curriculum, Big Blue Marble Academy continues to realize its mission of Nurturing Little Minds. Growing Big Hearts. For more information about Big Blue Marble Academy, please visit

About Big Blue Marble Academy:

Big Blue Marble Academy operates 70 schools serving more than 10,000 students, providing early care, preschool, after-school care, and summer camps for children ages 6 weeks to twelve years. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are cognitively, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and character development teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

