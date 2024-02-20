Leech Lake Gaming (A Four-Property Resort Operator) And Quick Custom Intelligence Enter Into A 3-Year Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Leech Lake Gaming are excited to announce a 3-year strategic partnership that promises to revolutionize the gaming and hospitality industry in the northern Minnesota market. This strategic alliance sets the stage for an exciting fusion of technology and hospitality, with Leech Lake Gaming at the forefront. The software deployment phase has been successfully completed, and Leech Lake Gaming's dedicated host team is currently undergoing intensive training.



The comprehensive software deployment has been finalized, and Leech Lake Gaming's dedicated team is actively engaged in training sessions, gearing up for an official launch scheduled for mid-December. This state-of-the-art platform is poised to elevate operational efficiency, optimize service quality, and guarantee an unparalleled guest experience.

Michael Michaud, CEO of Leech Lake Gaming, shared his excitement about this partnership, stating, "We at Leech Lake Gaming are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking journey alongside QCI. The QCI platform is a game-changer for our host and slot departments, and we believe it will not only streamline our operations but also elevate the standard of service and entertainment we offer to our cherished guests. With QCI's innovative solutions, we are confident that we will deliver an unmatched gaming experience in the northern Minnesota market. This partnership aligns seamlessly with our dedication to excellence and innovation."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, expressed his satisfaction with this newly established partnership, stating, "At QCI, we highly value partnerships grounded in mutual respect, a shared vision, and unwavering commitment. Our collaboration with Leech Lake Gaming exemplifies such a relationship. We have been profoundly impressed by the dedication, passion for excellence, and unyielding commitment to enhancing guest experiences exhibited by the Leech Lake Gaming team. I am proud and enthusiastic about the journey that lies ahead and confident that, together, we will establish new standards within the northern Minnesota market."

ABOUT Leech Lake Gaming

Leech Lake Gaming is successfully owned and operated by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe . The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe is a federally recognized, sovereign Native American tribe located in north central Minnesota. The LLBO is committed to the responsible operation of government, preservation of our heritage, promotion of our sovereignty, and the protection of natural resources for our elders and future generations, while enhancing the health, economic well-being, education, and our inherent right to live as Ojibwe people.

The Leech Lake Gaming Administration oversees four gaming facilities that are owned and operated by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Northern Lights Casino-Hotel & Event Center offers over 750 slot machines, blackjack & poker, three dining venues, Cabaret lounge, gift shop, 10,700 sq. ft. event center and 105 hotel rooms. Cedar Lakes Casino & Hotel features over 650 slot machines, blackjack & poker, four dining venues, the Sand Bar, gift shop, 4,900 sq. ft. event center and 100 hotel rooms. White Oak Casino offers over 350 slot machines, blackjack, snack bar, gift shop and is within minutes of area hotels. Shingobee on the Bay overlooks beautiful Leech Lake and offers a variety dining options, pull tabs and slot machines.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 160 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.