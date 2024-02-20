(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the upcoming March 4, 2024 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the Maison Solutions Inc. (“Maison” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MSS) class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements in its Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) the Company's CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



If you bought Maison shares pursuant and/or traceable to the October 2023 IPO, or between October 5, 2023 and December 15, 2023 and suffered a significant loss on that investment

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 4, 2024.

