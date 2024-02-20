Growing Home With BASF Expands To Support Agricultural Communities Across The Prairies And Ontario

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program will award four prizes of $25,000 in the second year of 'Growing Home with BASF' initiative

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian farmers will have a chance to shine a light on impactful organizations in their communities with the return and expansion of Growing Home with BASF. Between February 20 and March 18, individuals in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario can nominate organizations that help grow their communities to win one of four $25,000 prizes.

In its second year, Growing Home with BASF is expanding into Ontario, offering rural farming communities a chance to highlight the organizations that mean the most to them. With public voting to determine the winning organizations, communities can rally around and raise support for their local groups.

“Growing Home with BASF has become a wonderful program to support the communities where our customers and employees live and work,” said Leta LaRush, Vice President, Business Management for BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions.“The engagement we saw last year from our customers and industry partners – from the launch to the finalist voting to the winning organizations' announcement – far exceeded our expectations, so we are thrilled to bring the program back and expand to Ontario.”

For 2024, nominations submitted by March 18 will be judged based on criteria including alignment to supporting Canadian agriculture and rural communities, and alignment to the BASF giving pillars: building safe and healthy communities, advancing science and sustaining modern agriculture.

Following the nomination period, 12 finalists-three from each province-will be selected and announced for public voting from April 2-15 to select one winning organization in each province. Individuals who reside in Canada and have reached the legal age of majority in their province are able to vote. The four winners will be announced April 30.

BASF is proud to support the growers and communities that are the heartbeat of rural Canada through programs like Growing Home with BASF. In 2023, the Rosalind Recreation Association in Alberta, Davidson Child Care Inc. in Saskatchewan and Forrest Special Projects Group in Manitoba garnered the most votes, each receiving $25,000 to benefit their communities.

The funds went towards various initiatives to support the groups:

The Rosalind Recreation Association used the prize money for maintaining and updating its recreation facilities, which include an arena, baseball diamonds, tennis courts and concession booth; Davidson Child Care Inc . put the funds towards building a new day care centre; and Forrest Special Projects Group 's prize money went towards the development of a new community park.

To learn more about Growing Home with BASF, nominate a deserving organization, and for full terms and conditions, please visit agsolutions/growinghome .

Growing Home with BASF 2023 Winner Testimonials:

“Winning the prize money from BASF will help our association continue maintaining and updating our facilities to provide the best experiences for local and traveling people. The Rosalind and District Recreation Association offers a hockey arena, three ball diamonds, concession booth/washrooms, campgrounds, basketball courts, and a newly refurbished pickleball court. Upkeep of the facilities takes hard work from members of our board, the Village of Rosalind, along with many members from within and outside the community. Thank you to everyone who voted for us!” - Rosalind Recreation Association

“Davidson Child Care Inc. is beyond grateful for the amazing opportunity that we had to participate, being selected in the top five organizations for our province and then winning the Growing Home with BASF program. Farming is the heart and soul of our community and we would not be here if it wasn't for companies like BASF that support our local economy. Davidson Child Care Inc. will put the funds toward our outdoor playground equipment to allow kids to enjoy the outdoor space all year around.” - Davidson Child Care Inc.

“Winning the Growing Home with BASF contest is a tremendous honour for our small rural farming community. Being nominated by local farmers, becoming a finalist among other worthy Manitoba organizations, and ultimately winning because of votes from community-minded people who support this project is incredibly meaningful for us. Winning the contest will allow us to install playground components in our new community park this fall, and we wish to extend our sincerest gratitude to BASF for this extraordinary investment in our community. Thank you!” - Forrest Special Projects Group



About BASF's Agricultural Solutions division

BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has over 625 employees who work at one of three production facilities across Canada including: Lethbridge, Saskatoon, and Regina, or one of several research farms across the Canadian prairies. Agricultural Solutions is the largest division of BASF Canada Inc., working closely with the regional Agricultural Solutions team, collaborating on research and product development that benefits North American growers. To find out more about BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions, visit or follow us on Twitter .

Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population while reducing environmental impacts. Working with partners and agricultural experts and by integrating sustainability criteria into all business decisions, we help farmers to create a positive impact on sustainable agriculture. That's why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, connecting innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our portfolio comprises seeds and specifically selected plant traits, chemical and biological crop protection, solutions for soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we strive to find the right balance for success – for farmers, agriculture and future generations. In 2022, our division generated sales of €10.3 billion. For more information, please visit or any of our social media channels.



About BASF

BASF Canada, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a subsidiary of BASF SE and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. BASF has more than 1,100 employees in Canada. For more information about BASF Canada's operations, visit .

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at .

