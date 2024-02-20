Youth INC 29Th Annual Celebration Gala Honors Senator Bill Bradley, Raises $3M

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Senator Bill Bradley and Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner

Rehana Farrell, Youth INC; Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mayor of the City of Mount Vernon; Michael Blake, Atlas Strategy Group and Next Level Sports & Entertainment; Kathleen McCabe, PJT Partners; Melissa Gomez, Fiver Children's Foundation

Wray Thorn, Focus Impact Partners LLC; Rehana Farrell, Youth INC; Senator Bill Bradley; Kathleen McCabe, PJT Partners; David Ushery, NBC 4 New York; Alan Schwartz, Guggenheim Partners

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Youth INC, a leading venture philanthropy organization, successfully hosted its 29th Annual Celebration Gala , recognizing the remarkable achievements in youth development of its Nonprofit Partners and Senator Bill Bradley, who was presented with The John C. Whitehead Leadership Award by Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, for his significant contributions to collective action and civic engagement.“Youth INC is such a great organization. Many have good intentions and innovative ideas for helping others but often struggle to sustain their efforts. Youth INC offers the kind of counsel, guidance, and capacity building that has enabled over 100 organizations to achieve their best,” said Senator Bill Bradley upon receiving the John C. Whitehead Leadership Award.“It is a great honor to be a part of this mission.”The event attracted prominent supporters from the business and philanthropy sectors and provided an engaging platform to discuss Senator Bradley's acclaimed documentary,“Rolling Along: An American Story.” During a fireside chat with David Ushery, NBC 4 New York, attendees were given an exclusive look into the formative experiences that fostered Senator Bradley's resilience and shaped his remarkable journey from a two-time NBA champion to a former U.S. Senator and presidential candidate.“Youth INC's network of Nonprofit Partners plays a pivotal role in bridging the divide between aspiration and expectation, igniting a young person's belief that they possess the inherent capacity to realize their dreams,” said Alan Schwartz, executive chairman, Guggenheim Partners, and Youth INC National Advisory Board member.“By equipping nonprofit leaders with the tools necessary to nurture and develop young people, Youth INC serves as an invaluable partner in shaping a world where young people are limited not by their circumstances but by the breadth of their dreams.”The Celebration Gala was a resounding success, raising $3 million to equip hundreds of nonprofit leaders with the tools and resources to build strong and sustainable youth development organizations.With this year's gala, Youth INC continues its nearly 30-year legacy of guiding thousands of nonprofit leaders in building impactful community-based organizations that collectively champion over one million young people. Since its inception, Youth INC has mobilized over $125 million to support this vital work.The event featured other notable moments from Michael Blake, Atlas Strategy Group, Next Level Sports & Entertainment, former New York Assembly Member and Youth INC Board Member, and Kathleen McCabe, PJT Partners, and Youth INC Board Co-Chair, who highlighted the 'why' Youth INC matters so much to our community."Many have good intentions and innovative ideas for helping others but often struggle to sustain their efforts. Youth INC offers the kind of counsel, guidance, and capacity building that has enabled over 100 organizations to achieve their best. It is a great honor to be a part of this mission." - Senator Bill Bradley“Youth INC's network of Nonprofit Partners plays a pivotal role in bridging the divide between aspiration and expectation, igniting a young person's belief that they possess the inherent capacity to realize their dreams. By equipping nonprofit leaders with the tools necessary to nurture and develop young people, Youth INC serves as an invaluable partner in shaping a world where young people are limited not by their circumstances but by the breadth of their dreams.” - Alan Schwartz, executive chairman, Guggenheim Partners, and Youth INC National Advisory Board memberAbout UsYouth INC is a network of 80+ of the best youth development nonprofits in New York City. We provide our nonprofit partners with the coaching, capital, and connections required to achieve sustainable growth and maximum impact. Our nonprofit partners collectively champion over 250,000 young people each year. The Aspen Institute estimates that investing in the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) of young people generates an 11x return. This measure means Youth INC's $125 million raised since inception has yielded over $1B in impact. To learn more, visit .

Krystalle Shoy

Director, Marketing & Communications, Youth INC

...